There’s something awesome about a great make-out session. The lips are an incredibly sensitive area of the body, much more sensitive than most other parts. Mouth-on-mouth contact creates a serious bond between two people. It’s not as simple as mashing one set of lips against another. There are some do's and don’ts when it comes to making out, especially if you want to make it amazing rather than just OK.

Here are 8 expert-approved tips for better make-outs:

1. Dress appropriately for making out

One of the best make-out tips has nothing to do with actual kissing. Wearing something alluring can bring the heat because no matter how much your kissing partner cares about you, a light top or t-shirt is going to turn them on more than a full woolen suit. Wear lighter clothes so your partner can get their hands on you if they want.

IVASHstudio via Shutterstock

2. Keep your mouth in shape

You’ve got to keep your mouth well-tuned for kissing. That means brushing, flossing, and using lip moisturizer to keep your lips soft. Carry mouthwash so you can do a quick rinse if you think some kissing is on the menu. Consider how close you are to someone during your make-out session. Good breath matters. And it never hurts to stay up to date on your deodorant.

3. Make eye contact while kissing

Pulling back from a kiss to glance at your lover is a great way to show interest and get them ready for more. These “bedroom eyes” speak volumes — just make sure you’re ready for things to go to the next level if you use them because that may very well happen!

4. Keep lip biting to a minimum

Even in the hottest make-out session, biting can still hurt. That’s why it’s better to keep biting to a minimum. If you do employ some gentle nipping, watch your partner’s reaction to see if they like it or seem put off. If it doesn’t go over well, don’t punish yourself. Just know you might want to try other tactics instead.

5. Know what to do with your hands while you make out

A make-out tip that has nothing to do with your lips? Yes, oh yes. Your hands play a key role in any make-out session, which will be less hot if you both keep your paws folded in your lap. Instead, use your hands to gently clasp your partner’s face or neck. You can also run them through their hair or down their waist, or intertwine your fingers with theirs.

6. Stay away from hickeys

No matter how excited you get during a make-out session, your lover’s boss isn’t going to appreciate seeing the proof the next morning at work. Hickeys lower down on the body — below the collar — are fine if your partner won’t need to take their shirt off any time soon, but generally, hickeys are crass. That means receiving them as well — don’t hesitate to stand up for yourself and put a stop to it.

7. Use some tongue while kissing, but not too much

One of the signs of an amateur is being too eager to use their tongue. While running your tongue lightly along your partner’s and using it to explore their lips is exciting, no one wants a slobbery doggy kiss. Use your tongue sparingly, and keep in mind while open-mouthed kissing is nice, you don’t have to break out the tongue every time your lips part.

8. Tease a little

There’s nothing wrong with a little good old-fashioned teasing. If you want to make things a bit more exciting, try going in for a kiss only to pull back at the last minute. Your partner will get excited by the chase and it will add an extra level of heat to your tongue-tied interactions. A good make-out session is pleasurable, and a good way to build passion. Whether you’re in a serious relationship and want to keep things hot or just starting with someone new, kissing is the gateway to more serious physical contact.

Sean Jameson is a writer, relationship expert, and creator of the Bad Girl's Bible.