20 Best Care Packages & Boxes To Send Loved Ones

Let your loved ones know you miss them.

Hearing that your loved ones are struggling during this pandemic is difficult, especially because you can’t visit them or give them a hug to make them feel better. Acts of kindness make both the giver and the receiver feel so much better, and there’s nothing more positive than feeling like you brightened someone’s day.

But due to coronavirus restrictions, it’s hard to lend a helping hand to the people you care about. You can, however, show them some love with a gift delivery that will brighten their day.

These are the best care packages that can be purchased online and delivered directly to whoever you want to spoil!

By purchasing these care boxes online, you don’t have to put your loved ones, or yourself, at risk by delivering it directly. And no matter what they're itching for, these boxes have something for everyone.

Best boxes for indulgence snacks

1. Snack Mountain 25-Item Care Package

Send this one to someone who loves a treat and needs to indulge. Snack Mountain has all the best snacks from Oreos to Sour Patch Kids, and even has three different flavors of Pringles!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Frito Lay Ultimate Snack Assortment

With 40 snacks to choose from, this package gives amazing value for money. Who doesn’t want a big box of Doritos, Cheetos, and Munchies to chow down on?

(Target, $20.99)

Best boxes for healthy snacks

3. CraveBox 30 Item Healthy Care Package

I love this care package for treating my loved ones who don’t want to gorge on sugary treats. CraveBox supplies lots of Fruit Snacks and granola bars for those who are health conscious but still have a sweet tooth.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Premium Penguin 20-Count Variety Snack Pack

For family members who are much bigger fans of savory snacks, they will adore this care package. It’s similar to the CraveBox, but has a few more chips and nuts as well as the sweet stuff.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Best assorted boxes

5. Chameleon Colors Social Distancing Survival Kit

This is a fun one to send to a family because it has everything from snacks to games, to a candle for zen home vibes. It’s the ultimate boredom buster for kids and parents.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Online 24/7 Movie Night Snack Supplies

This box will transport you straight to the cinema with the best movie theater snacks. It’s a little pricier than other options, but it comes with a $15 Amazon gift card so the recipient can download movies to go with their snacks.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Best homeware boxes

7. Home Cleansing Ritual Kit

Anyone can go to the store to stock up on snacks, but what some people really need is a care package that will invite tranquility into their home. This kit fights off that bad juju and will give the calming vibes to cope with this stressful world.

(Uncommon Goods, $50)

8. Yinuo Mirror Scented Candle Gift Set

Candles are the perfect start to any good self-care routine at home, and these soy ones smell amazing. They come in the cutest box and make a perfect gift for someone you love.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Best boxes for her

9. Sephora Favorites Mini Summer Makeup Essentials Set

This is the ultimate pick-me-up for ladies who want to feel a little more radiant, even though we’re inside this summer. It has a bunch of mini-makeup products from different brands, all in a cute reusable bag.

(Sephora, $39)

10. MiuMiu L'Eau Bleue Eau de Parfum Gift Set

Quarantine has us feeling a little unglamorous, so gifting someone this set will restore a little bit of decadence into their day. This fresh scent is perfect for everyday wear.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Drunk Elephant 'The Littles' Set

Celebrities love this skincare brand, and their mini-set will allow any special lady in your life to sample a bit of Hollywood glamour at home. This is such a nice treat for a skincare fanatic!

(Sephora, $90)

12. 'Hello, Beautiful' Gift Basket by The Only Gift Worth Giving

This is a gorgeous little care package that will make a friend, mother, aunt or daughter feel so special. It's beautifully packaged and has 6 bath bombs, cozy socks, a jewelry holder, and a leather-bound journal.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Best boxes for him

13. The Art Of Shaving 4-Piece Kit

This retro-style shave kit is ideal for men missing their professional grooming. It comes with a 3-step shaving kit and a shaving brush.

(Sephora, $48)

14. Davidoff Cool Water for Men Gift Set

To complement his new groomed look, you could also send on this ocean-inspired shower and fragrance set. The skincare products will soothe and nourish skin, and the fragrance will give him a fresh scent for the whole day.

(Nordstrom Rack, $49.97)

15. Spa Life All Natural Bath & Body Luxury Spa Gift Set

Why are spa sets always for women? This all-natural gift set has lotions, scrubs and washes in a musky sandalwood scent — perfect for a man in need of pampering.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Whiskoff Whiskey Stones Gift Set

Nothing like a glass of whiskey to wind down after a long work-from-home day, right? This set makes a nightcap extra luxurious with stones that chill drinks without watering them down. It also has two whiskey glasses and comes in a beautiful wooden box.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Best boxes for kids

17. Baketivity Kids Baking DIY Activity Kit

Send this to loved ones who are struggling to entertain the kids at home and they will adore you. The box comes with premeasured ingredients and recipes to make delicious baked goods.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Feel Better Activity Box

Not every parent will want their kid loaded up on sugar in quarantine, so this box will keep kids busy without snacks. This set of art supplies and activity books was designed by youth therapy specialists to help kids deal with stress and anxiety.

(Uncommon Goods, $50)

Best themed boxes

19. Get Well Soon Care Package

It’s a scary time for people with health issues who might have to quarantine away from loved ones. This box will give them a hug from afar, and includes chicken noodle soup, puzzles, snacks, and a checkerboard.

(Walmart, $44.99)

20. Military Camouflage 'Thinking Of You' Care Package

With Memorial Day coming up, now is the perfect time to send this box to a service person, veteran, or military family. The package is wrapped beautifully and comes with a cuddly toy. This brand also does Miss You, Happy Birthday, and Graduation-themed gift sets, so there’s something for everyone you know.

(Walmart, $39.99)

