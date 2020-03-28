You Can Now Buy Girl Scout Cookies From Your Couch

I'll take 400 boxes of Thin Mints, please!

I know I'm not the only one who's repeatedly scrolled through Facebook and Instagram purely for the sake of looking to see which of their friends has a daughter in the Girl Scouts so I can buy myself a box (or 5) of my beloved Thin Mints and Samoas.

I also know I'm not the only one who gets far too excited when spy a green tablecloth covered in boxes and boxes of said Girl Scout cookies when I hit the grocery store.

I also believe I can confidently say I'm not the only one among us who was capable of sitting on my couch binge-watching Netflix and eating an entire box of the aforementioned delicacies before passing out with chocolate-coated fingers even before the coronavirus had us all sheltering in place.

And so I also know I am most certainly not alone in wondering how I can my hands on some Thin Mints despite the fact that COVID-19 had the nerve to hit during Girl Scout cookie season.

For those of you who, like me, who preferred to avoid human contact of any kind even before we were state mandated to do exactly that, but who still want our gosh dang Girl Scout cookies, our prayers have been answered!

You can now buy your favorite Girl Scout Cookies online directly through the Girl Scouts of the United States of America!

As noted on their official website, "To protect girls and communities in the wake of COVID-19, Girl Scouts have suspended door-to-door sales and cookie booths.

But you can still buy your favorite cookies online today and have them shipped to your door — or donate cookies and we'll distribute them safely to provide comfort to first responders, volunteers, and local causes in need."

All you need to do is go to their site, enter your zip code, and voila! Order away to your heart's content!

Each package costs the same $5 it would if times had been better and we were still able to purchase these treats from the Girl Scouts at your local store.

Of course, nothing comes without a slight hitch.

You'll have to pay shipping and handling fees, which are $12 on purchases of 1-4 packages.

But ... if you order five packages or more for shipping within the continental US, you'll get 50% off that amount. And honestly, that's only fair.

Plus what's a few extra dollars when it means you still get to eat Girl Scout Cookies!?

At least I know what I'll be putting on my birthday wish list this year: 400 boxes of Thin Mints, please!

(Did I mention I love Thin Mints? Because I do, in case you hadn't noticed.)

So get on over to the Girl Scouts of the USA website and fill up your own virtual shopping cart with all the sweet, pre-diabetic goodness you or your local first responders can possibly handle.

And act fast ... before I grab them all!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on February 19, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.