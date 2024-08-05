Avoid Hiring A Matchmaker Until You Ask Yourself These 4 Questions

Should I hire a matchmaker? This is the number one question asked of me daily and it's always fun for me to address.

How popular are matchmaking services going to be? In the Matchmaking market, the number of users is expected to amount to 7.7m users by 2029, statistics show.

Personal matchmaking is a great solution for some single men and women ... but not for others. How can you know if you're a good candidate?

Ask yourself these 4 questions before hiring a matchmaker:

1. Am I sincerely seeking a loving relationship?

If yes, then ask yourself the next question...

2. Am I meeting the right kind of people?

If you are meeting the "right people" online or by working your magnetic magic out there in the world, then don't change anything!

If, however, your current dating strategies are not delivering for you — and especially if your dating calendar is looking rather sparse — then it's a fine idea to investigate proactive dating solutions.

Hiring a matchmaker to short-cut the process of filling that dating calendar with appropriate candidates might just be the ideal solution for you.

3. Is there a well-established, well-respected personal matchmaking agency in my area?

Research good agencies near you or ask a friend who's used one.

4. What kind of a budget do I have?

Online dating sites are free or very inexpensive, but if you are tired of them, or if you have an aversion to online dating and singles events, and it's not financially irresponsible for you to invest some of your hard-earned dough, then it's smart for you to consider having a more private, streamlined solution for meeting the right kinds of people.

There are several kinds of personal matchmaking agencies. Some matchmakers will take on only male clients, recruiting free-registry female members to introduce to the gentlemen clients.

Some matchmaking agencies serve both men and women. Certain agencies only introduce clients to other clients, and some recruit consistently to ensure a steady stream of new candidates to introduce to the clients who are paying the search fees.

What does it cost to hire a personal matchmaker? It's always a function of how easy or challenging the search will be for the matchmaker to conduct.

Most matchmakers will offer a free initial consultation during which the two of you will decide together if moving forward with a personal search program is a good idea for both you and the company.

Julie Ferman is a personal matchmaker, consultant, dating coach, media personality, professional speaker, producer of dating industry conferences and events, and blogger. She's been a guest on countless television shows including Good Morning America, The Today Show, Dr. Phil, and Fox News.