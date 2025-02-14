10 Wild Differences Between Gen-Xers Dating In The 90s Versus Gen-Zers Dating Today

It's a brave new world out there in modern dating land.

Last updated on Feb 14, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
Gen-Xers on a date. cottonbro studio | Pexels
Advertisement

Remember being a Gen-Xer dating in the 1990s? If you weren't born yet or didn't have the privilege of dating in that spectacular decade, you don't know what you were missing.

No one had their faces stuck to their iPhone, and there was no such thing as an influencer. Romance still felt like a possible thing back then, nothing like what modern Gen-Z dating looks like today.

Here are the differences between Gen-Xers dating in the 90s versus Gen-Zers dating today:

1. Finding a date

person swiping on dating app Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock

Gen-X: Have your friends set you up with someone they know. You will probably not see this person until the moment you meet unless your friend has a picture of them in an old photo album from college, so make sure you get a detailed description of what they look like over the phone. Hope they don't lie.

Gen-Z: You landed in their DMs because they were hot.

RELATED: True Love Is Real — But There Is A Big Change You Need To Make Before You Can Find It

Advertisement

2. Narrowing down your choices

woman on phone Chay_Tee / Shutterstock

Gen-X: You could also check the personal ads in the back of your city's weekly newspaper. Look for SWM, SBF, GHM, etc. 

Gen-Z: Tinder, OKCupid, Bumble, Grindr, the list of dating apps is pretty much endless. Look for a single yet polyamorous, non-gender-conforming, post-colonial, anti-imperialist, non-capitalist, vegan, multi-lingual, agnostic feminist.

RELATED: Couples Who Are Truly Compatible Have 10 Subconscious Traits

Advertisement

3. Discovering hidden bits of information

man on his laptop at night Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Gen-X: Ask mutual friends to tell you about them.

Gen-Z: Stalk the living garbage out of them on social media to be sure they're hot/interesting/have a job/aren't catfishing you. Google and Reverse Image Search are your best friends. 

Then loses interest completely because, eww, he used the Beauty mode filter way too much on TikTok, and suffers from an embarrassing case of hashtag abuse. And she has a disturbing number of duck-faced selfies and might charge people to watch her do laundry over OnlyFans.

RELATED: I Tried Modern Dating And All I Got Was Bitterness And Trust Issues

Advertisement

4. Determining if they are your "type"

couple talking on couch simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock

Gen-X: What's your sign? Ooohh, Scorpio!

Gen-Z: What's your Myers Briggs type? Ugh, an INFJ? Boring. I'm looking for more of an ENFP. Sorry.

RELATED: The End Of Dating Is What Happens When Social Contracts Die

Advertisement

5. Getting in contact

woman using wired telephone Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock

Gen-X: You have to call their house to talk to them. Someone else (Roommate? Sibling? Parent?) will answer. You will have to ask if they are there.

There will be an elaborate song and dance involving hanging up one receiver and picking up the phone in the upstairs bedroom as opposed to the one in the kitchen where there's no privacy. There may also be messages written down on scraps of paper if they aren't home.

You will have severe anxiety wondering if their little sister actually gave them the message, if it was written down correctly, or if they can read the handwriting. If you're lucky, you can just leave a message on their answering machine and hope their dad doesn't erase it. 

Gen-Z: Text them. It's way easier not having to talk to anyone.

RELATED: 8 Rules People With Healthy Dating Habits Follow

Advertisement

6. Going out on an actual date

couple dinner date La Famiglia / Shutterstock

Gen-X: Allow the guy to pick you up at your house in his car.

Gen-Z: Absolutely not, is anyone letting a strange dude pick them up at home? You've seen the ID Channel. Everyone is a narcissist/sociopath/rapist/cannibal-axe murderer/ISIS recruiter these days.

RELATED: 5 Really Disappointing Realities Of Modern Dating

Advertisement

7. Passing the test of chivalry

man holding car door open for woman XiXinXing / Shutterstock

Gen-X: Do not fail the test. You know, the one where after he opens your car door you have to reach over and unlock the driver's side door before he gets in.

Gen-Z: Automated door locks. Instead, the girl now has to offer to pay. This test goes both ways, however, because the guy must absolutely not let her. Ever.

RELATED: The #1 Dating 'Cheat Code' That Gives Some People A Huge Advantage

Advertisement

8. Getting to your date destination

woman in uber Snapic_PhotoProduction / Shutterstock

Gen-X: When you're driving to the place where you're going to meet, as you drive you will need to refer to elaborate handwritten directions on a piece of notebook paper that she dictated to you in advance of the date, over the phone.

Gen-Z: Seriously? Uber there.

RELATED: Why Women Are Quietly Quitting Dating — And There’s Nothing We Can Do About It

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Manifest The Relationship You Want (And Actually Get It)
10 Rare Signs You Picked The Right Person To Settle Down With

9. Committing to pre-date dieting

woman juicing Mariia Korneeva / Shutterstock

Gen-X: Pre-date crash diet, so you aren't bloated.

Gen-Z: Do a three-day juice cleanse that costs $150 so you can rid your body of toxins and make a good impression, which you will not do if your body is harboring toxins.

RELATED: Dating Is Really Hard For Millennials Who Are Looking For A Serious Relationship

Advertisement

10. Deciding what to do on the date

couple at movie theatre BAZA Production / Shutterstock

Gen-X: Dinner and a movie (as in, actual restaurant and theater.)

Gen-Z: Netflix and chill, Hulu and Chill, Amazon Prime and Chill, HBO Max and Chill, Peacock and Chill, the options are endless... 

RELATED: 74 Percent Of Extremely Happy Couples Have One Thing In Common, Says Research

Victoria Fedden is a writer and author of Amateur Night at the Bubblegum Kittikat and This is Not My Beautiful Life. Her writing has appeared in Real Simple, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Huffington Post, Redbook, Elephant Journal, Scary Mommy, and more. 

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Dad's Dating Advice Makes Man Question If He's Mature Enough To Have A Girlfriend
5 Reasons You Married Someone Who Wasn’t Right For You, Says Clinical Psychologist
8 Common Traits Of People Who Are Instantly Likable