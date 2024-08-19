5 Dating Experts Reveal Ways A Man Can 'Magnetically Attract' A Wife

A force from within seems to magnetically pull her to you. You have aligned with her and feel deeply connected — physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Your open body language helps sustain flirtatious eye contact. You begin to mirror one another. You are magnetically attracting her, but how?

Here are 5 ways a man can 'magnetically attract' a wife, according to top dating experts:

1. Use your heart connection

Most women want to know you think they are beautiful but many also want to know you respect them for who they are — their intelligence, values, strength, commitment to family.

Get to know her heart. See her as a friend, lover, potential mother of your children, and your partner for life. Tell the truth. Be a real man who is vulnerable.

— Marilyn Sutherland, Relationship Magician

2. Untether from past romantic partners

Grievances from past relationships will block new partners from coming into our lives. We need to untether ourselves from our exes.

How do we do that? Two ways: 1) A cord-cutting meditation, in which we visualize a cord of light connecting us to our exes that we cut, and 2) We forgive them. We must forgive them for lying, cheating, being bossy, acting unkindly, and not living up to the scripts we wrote for them.

In forgiving them, we free them, and we untether ourselves. When we hold a grievance about someone, it bonds us to them.

— Jessie Leon, Author

3. Apply authenticity and unapologetic expression

The same answer is for men and women: To attract a partner into a lasting relationship your authenticity and unapologetic expression will capture the person who is most attracted to who you truly are, as supported by research on authenticity and attachment.

If you go overboard to prove you are worthy, attractive, smart, and interesting enough, you will have attracted someone interested in a manufactured character. This is not the partner you want.

Be the you that feels the most at home within yourself and you will be amazed at how magnetic you are.

— Larry Michel, AKA The Love Shepherd, Founder: Institute of Genetic Energetics

4. Know the kind of man you need to be

When you know what the woman of your dreams is like, think about what kind of man you need to become. It's fine to have high standards in mind but try and see things from her perspective.

Do you have what it takes to keep her? Are you interesting enough, cool enough, fun enough? Research an attachment from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology supports that if the answer is no, take some action. Whether it is fixing up your fashion, taking dance lessons, or evening classes.

— Richard La Ruina, Dating and Relationship Coach

5. Open up and be vulnerable

"Be curious about your partner. When you are genuinely curious about what they are experiencing, what caused them to be upset, or what makes them happy, it defuses hard feelings and creates a joy in the relationship that goes beyond what you can imagine. See your partner as an adventure!"

— Lisa Hawkins, Dating and Relationship Coach

6. Pay attention to your conversations

Want to know how to get women? Don’t talk about your flaws or your down points. Talk about positive things in life and not the ex-girlfriend who cheated on you. Who needs to know this, honestly?

It's not always healthy to talk about past relationships. Start this new one with a clean slate and don’t downplay your qualities when attracting a woman.

— Apollonia Ponti, Dating Coach

You don't need ferrous underwear to attract a wife. All you need is to be your authentic self, lead with your heart, and be open to her and the experience of building a connection of love.

