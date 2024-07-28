Based on emails I have received from women, It seems like many women already know a guy they want to date, but they don’t know how to get things moving. OR they are waiting for the guy to get things moving. These dating tips for women are designed to help get the ball rolling. This guy might be a friend, someone you work with, or someone you see at the gas station buying coffee every morning when you’re there to buy your morning muffin. It doesn’t matter who this guy is or where you met him.

Dating coach reveals 5 effortless ways to lure a man in:

1. Tell him you're interested

The first thing you need to do, if you have not already, is let him know you are interested.

2. Talk to him

If this is someone who you don't know, like that hot guy at the gas station, you should start by initiating a conversation. Make a joke about your morning coffee date or ask him if he’s stalking you. Make sure to make eye contact, smile, and laugh when you say things like that. Otherwise, things might get awkward. If this is a guy you already know, you can still start a conversation, but make it a social one. If it is a guy from work, try to talk to him about something other than work.

Pexels / Samson Katt

3. Flirt

Once you have initiated a conversation with the guy you are interested in, flirt. Don’t just chat along like you would with your mom or brother. Lean towards him, smile, laugh, touch his arm. Make it clear; you are a woman and you are interested.

4. Show him you care

Another great idea is to do something thoughtful for him. Often, women want men to do grand (or small) gestures demonstrating their interest. Women want to feel wanted. Well, so do men! You don’t have to do something grand or expensive. For example, if this is a guy from work and he is constantly asking to borrow a pen from other people, buy him a nice pen or a box of pens (to be funny).

Give him something to let him know you pay attention to things he says. For example, maybe he is a huge fan of molasses cookies; bake him a batch of cookies. If you don’t know him well enough to give him a small token gift (like the guy in the gas station), say something to let him know you pay attention. If he mentions following a specific sports team, ask him about the game they just won or about a recent trade the team just made.

5. Ask him on a date

Last, but certainly not least, ask him out. It doesn’t need to be a five-star restaurant and live production. You can ask him to meet you for coffee. Good luck! This could be the start of a great love story. With these dating tips, hopefully, you will never need dating tips again.

Devon Brown is a dating and relationship coach who has been featured in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, World Internet Summit, Mastermind, and more.