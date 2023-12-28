You don't need to say a single word.
When you really like a guy, you don't want to seem too over-the-top and obvious in your attraction to him.
The good news is that the best ways to show a guy you like him are subtle.
Here are three ways to show a guy you're interested in him — without saying a single word. These work so well, that he'll think it was his idea to meet you!
Here are 3 powerful ways to show a guy you like him (without coming on too strong):
1. Look him in the eyes
Few things are as attractive to a man as when you look him in the eyes. No matter what he's doing, you suddenly have his full attention.
Men are well aware of this sort of clue that you're interested in him, and if you use it, you will have his attention in a way that gets him moving towards you.
2. Smile at him
Once you've caught his eye, your smile will seal the deal. You can't help but smile at things you like, and this is another thing men are well aware of.
The best thing about showing a guy you like him by shooting him a smile is that it gives him a chance to approach you, so he feels like asking you out was his idea.
The key to getting him to ask you out is this: When he approaches you, wait for him to speak first. This turns the tables and gets him chasing you.
3. Follow him
Once you've made a connection, he will want to take you places. He may grab your hand as you cross the street — let him.
He may suggest a bar or restaurant, or to go a certain direction — go with him, assuming you feel safe and comfortable to do so.
Men love to lead. When they feel you're willing to follow, you have a relationship in the making.
All this will feel very natural to him, which is why it works so well.
The best part about following a guy is you get to see how he handles reality. If he does this well, you know you're in good hands.
The good news is, men are always wondering if you're interested in them.
Eye contact gives them their first clue that you are.
