Couples With These 7 Habits Stay Flirty For A Lifetime

Flirting isn't just for singles in the dating scene. It's the secret for committed couples who want to keep things in their relationship fun and exciting for years to come. But how?

While slipping a sweet note into your partner's briefcase before he or she heads off to work is a wonderful way to keep the passion alive, technological advancements make flirting with your beloved a whole lot more creative. The objective is the same: to show your long-term partner that you still find them exciting!

Seven habits that help couples stay flirty for a lifetime:

1. Be unexpected

Part of the thrill of flirting is in the surprise. You and your partner may say "I love you" to each other every day, so mix things up by sending flirty text messages.

Choose new ways to show how much you adore him or her and how much you're looking forward to the next time you can spend time alone together.

2. Set the mood

Get your partner excited for a night of romance and intimacy. The way you flirt can build anticipation in both of you whether you're looking forward to just hanging out together or making wild love.

3. Be mindful

Know what your partner likes and what he or she finds offensive or distasteful.

This doesn't mean you can't be playful or even a little raunchy. Just use common sense as you choose how you will flirt.

Don't embarrass your partner by sending explicit emails, messages, or texts that would be unsafe to open at work. The last thing you want to do when flirting is to be a turn-off! Simply express, celebrate, and enhance the love you two share.

4. Text your plans for later

"What I want to do to you tonight..."

Send an enticing text to your partner to let them know that you're thinking ahead to when the two of you can be alone and intimate.

Keep in mind, that flirting doesn't always have to allude to physical intimacy. You could also set the mood for later with an email that says, "I can't wait to hold your hand and take a walk in the park. It will be the best part of my day."

5. Pin your love

If you haven't tried Pinterest, here's your chance to get flirty in a visually creative way. Create a board with your dream bedroom and include images of the design, colors, and overall environment you'd love to find yourself in with your partner.

Find photos of exotic and romantic getaway locales and fill another board with these images. The most important part is to tag your partner, so they know what you've been imagining. This might even spark plans for a sumptuous room remodeling or even a trip.

In fact, a study published in the Journal of Applied Research in Quality of Life found that couples and individuals experience a boost in happiness simply from planning a vacation. It's all in the anticipation.

6. Create a musical surprise

Music is a perfect way to convey love and appreciation for your partner. Make a playlist of romantic, sexy, and playful tunes. Be sure to include some of your partner's favorite songs as well as your own.

Research shows that listening to music and singing together directly impact chemicals in the brain related to closeness and connection. So throw the playlist on while hanging out and sing along together.

7. Utilize social media

When you come across a TikTok or Instagram post that reminds you of your partner tag them or send it to them directly. Choose something that is playful and alluring. Maybe it's an idea for a romantic date night, a place you want to visit together, or something that alludes to an inside joke.

Even if none of these suggestions appeal to you, there are plenty of apps that will do the work for you, from sending flirty images to suggesting perfectly witty things to say to your love. Remember that flirting is supposed to be fun, and it's meant to bring you and your partner closer together.

Susie and Otto Collins are Certified Transformative Coaches who help awaken love and possibilities in your life.