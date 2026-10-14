Couples Who Are Genuinely In Love Usually Say 14 Affectionate Phrases When No One's Around

Often, we speak too little in our intimate relationships, which inevitably chips away at our communication. As a result, our partners may interpret our words, or lack thereof, negatively, which can affect their feelings.

Couple who are genuinely in love usually use what I call "love phrases." These responses help you communicate your affection better by tailoring your words to meet your partner's needs.

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14 affectionate phrases couples say to each other when they're genuinely in love:

1. 'I love you'

Not much of a shocker, right? Your spouse shouldn’t assume you love them just because you're married. This is a phrase you should use often and sincerely. Saying “I love you” consistently and genuinely reminds you that you are committed to the relationship.

2. 'I support you'

Nothing acknowledges you as their biggest cheerleader (and yes, husbands can be cheerleaders, too), advocate, and “rock” like these three words. These words speak life into their dreams and goals. And a supported partner means a supportive partner.

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3. 'How can I help?'

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Beyond offering support, genuinely asking how you can help is like saying, “No matter what you need, I will make sacrifices to be there for you.” They will feel your commitment to them and the relationship.

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4. 'I'm thinking of you'

This great text message lets them know that even when you’re busy working or spending time with your friends, you never stop thinking about them.

5. 'I miss you'

Like number four, this text message, sent while you're at work or away from them, reminds them that although you aren’t together, you think about them and wish you were together.

6. 'I need you'

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This calls for setting your ego and pride aside and admitting you have vulnerabilities. Just as they might need your support for their goals, you need theirs, too. Welcome them into your dreams and goals and share ways they can be supportive. Together, you'll build a more intimate emotional bond.

7. 'Your feelings are important to me'

Your partner's feelings should always matter. They will know they matter when you acknowledge them and listen. A partner who can share their feelings without judgment feels emotionally bonded, even when those feelings are negative.

8. 'I'm sorry/I apologize for…'

Apologizing is an effective way to acknowledge that you hurt them. Be specific in your apology and outline what you know you did. A sincere apology is the best way to be forgiven and improve the relationship.

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9. 'I value your opinion'

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One of the best ways to let your partner know you value their role on the team is to let them know their opinion matters. Then seek their opinion. Although you may be the household leader, all great leaders seek counsel. Value their opinion and enjoy knowing you both make the relationship great.

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10. 'Teach me how to love you and how you need to be loved'

This says, “I want to be your student of love so that I can love you the way you deserve.” You make loving them fully and wholeheartedly a top priority, and they will look forward to it and enjoy it. As a result, you will enjoy them more, too.

11. 'You make me want to be a better person'

In a healthy relationship, you are the best version of yourself. By saying this, you're saying their commitment to supporting, respecting, appreciating, and loving you is life-giving. Maybe you want to get in shape so you can live longer and enjoy them more, or maybe you want to strive for that promotion to increase your earnings and vacation more with them. Either way, acknowledge how their commitment to you influences your desire to improve.

12. 'You're a wonderful parent'

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Parenthood is a role that rarely gets acknowledged. Acknowledging their parenting skills helps them take pride in their role. This compliment shows you love them not only as a partner but as a parent.

13. 'You have enhanced my life'

This statement acknowledges the value they bring to you and the marriage. Be specific about how they have enhanced your life in ways that are emotionally rewarding for them and the marriage.

14. 'Your struggles are our struggles'

When you welcome their struggles, no matter how big, it shows them they're never alone. You married them to share both good and difficult times. Voice your commitment to support and help them, and note how welcoming their struggles reduces stress in the marriage.

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There are many ways to say “I love you” to your partner. And sure, actions speak louder than words, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want to hear them, either. Positive thinking leads to positive feelings, and positive feelings lead to positive speech.

Your relationship's mood is part of your responsibilities as an active partner. Practice speaking positively to speak life and love into your relationship. Not only does your partner benefit, but so do you and your family.

Dr. Eric Williams is a counselor and marriage and family therapist who specializes in interpersonal and intrapersonal relationships and helps individuals and couples reconnect with their inner selves and partners.