If A Couple Truly Loves Each Other From The Depths Of Their Soul, They'll Do These 8 Things On A Regular Basis

Not all couples are created equal; in fact, some are clingy and annoying. You know, the kind who always wears matching outfits and talks about how much they love each other ... so much so that they sound like battery-operated dolls? Yeah, those couples.

But now and then, a happy couple comes along that simply wows the rest of us single people. We know right off the bat that these two are a great match, and we can't help but love them ourselves because it's crystal clear through their actions that they're the type of couple who leave each other on a soul-deep level.

If a couple truly loves each other from the depths of their soul, they will do these eight things on a regular basis:

1. They have lives independent of each other

The two of you have social lives outside of each other. You're not in a constant "two-for-one" situation, which means you're confident and secure in yourself and your own singular relationships. It's wonderful to see this.

While interdependence is a cornerstone of healthy relationships, having independent lives and activities can contribute to individual well-being and overall relationship satisfaction.A study on emotional interdependence found that this balance allows for personal growth, prevents relationship burnout, and fosters a sense of individuality within the partnership.

2. They don't speak ill of each other

If you have fights, they're done with dignity and behind closed doors. And if an argument pops up in public (which it usually never does), you agree to talk about it later, which is relieving to those of us in your presence. We will never see you go tit for tat on social media.

Social media has a complex impact on relationships, with a mix of potential benefits and drawbacks. While it can facilitate connection and communication, research suggests that couples who frequently post about their relationships on social media may be less happy than those who don't.

3. They aren't afraid to disagree

The couple that never fights or has a different point of view is one lame couple. Of course, no one likes constantly fighting couples, but two people who are secure in themselves and their relationship can disagree but still respect each other.

By confronting conflicts, couples learn about their reactions, triggers, and emotions, leading to greater self-awareness and emotional maturity. According to the University of Oklahoma, embracing conflict as an opportunity for learning can strengthen relationships and cultivate a more resilient partnership.

4. They mix and mingle as a team

You still socialize and get out there. You don't mind a good night on the couch, but you still like to mingle amongst your friends.

There's nothing worse than a couple who never leave their house once they've met each other. Secure people are comfortable at home with each other and enjoy doing things together (and apart).

Having a network of mutual friends or a couple of friends provides emotional support and validation, which is vital for navigating relationship challenges and celebrating successes. A recent study indicated that taking breaks with friends and engaging in enjoyable activities outside the couple dynamic can help prevent relationship burnout.

5. They still crush each other

The most awesome couples still find each other attractive and affectionate. While the intensity of desire may fluctuate throughout a long-term relationship, its continued presence and a couple's efforts to nurture their connection are important factors in fostering intimacy and contributing to the overall health and longevity of the relationship.

However, a 2023 study found that if a lack of attraction turns into avoidance or aversion, it can potentially lead to affairs, distance, and even divorce.

6. They champion each other's successes

Happy couples champion each other's successes and are there for one another when one is down. A man will root for his successful partner and be there for the tough times if he's one half of that couple.

These are two individuals who want the other person to be strong and happy, not a bunch of insecure people looking to do better than the other.

Celebrating milestones, whether big or small, reinforces the sense of teamwork within the relationship. Researchers have found that this encourages both partners to pursue individual goals and aspirations, confident in the knowledge that they have a supportive partner in their corner.

7. They have hobbies and interests that don't always include each other

Even if the other person finds the hobby weird, he or she encourages his or her loved one to enjoy it at will.

Spending time on separate hobbies helps individuals maintain a sense of self and prevents them from becoming overly dependent on their partner for all their social and emotional needs. One study suggested that exploring separate hobbies can lead to personal growth and self-discovery, which can then be brought back into the relationship, enriching the couple's bond.

8. They are on the same page about what matters

Opposites might attract, but eventually, they repel. It's okay to have differences, but the best couples share values and some common touch points in order to go the distance.

The key to being a fabulously amazing couple lies in two well-suited and confident people matching up together, plain and simple. Needy people aren't attractive. Two independent beings coming together for the greater good, though? That's just pure love.

Laura Lifshitz writes about divorce, relationships, women's issues, and parenting for the New York Times, Women's Health, Working Mother, PopSugar, and more.