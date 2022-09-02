Yes, we're all strong, smart, and completely rational women here, but let's be honest: we all love to watch Richard Gere climb that damn fire escape to save Julia Roberts from life on Hollywood Boulevard.

Here are 20 cheesy relationship gestures every woman secretly loves:

1. Some serious Notebook in-the-rain-pick-me-up kind of kissing.

2. Ice skating in winter, complete with post-rink hot cocoa.

3. A room full of roses.

Or, if you're married to Jay-Z, a three-bedroom house full of them. (Hova sent Queen-B 10,000 blooms pre-halftime 50.)

4. Living room dance sessions are incredible.

Turn up that tango music. What's even better is dancing in your kitchen while you wait for your pasta to finish cooking. Love makes everything better.

5. The cutesy little names we have for one another when no one is around.

We love you too, Monkey Muffin.

6. When you pull the covers over our heads and tell us we're hiding from the world, we fall in love with you a little more.

7. When you send us a link to a song, it's even better than the boy we liked in seventh grade who dedicated a song to us on the radio ... and that was our teenage #baegoal. Just sayin'.

8. Whether it's a full-blown roast or chicken fingers, there is something oh-so-sweet about walking into a house where a man has music on, wine opened, and dinner cooking.

9. Some serious Dirty Dancing-in-the-lake kind of kissing.

10. You want to wash our hair?

That's so creepy but use conditioner. Really massage the head, too.

11. Random love notes in our lunch (complete with a doodle) wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing.

Even if you can only draw a stick figure, we'll still love it, because it's from you.

12. It's so embarrassing when you dedicate karaoke songs to us, but please, do it again.

Maybe sing a little better next time.

13. Oh, you scheduled a day at a Spanish bath house with post steam massages?

No work today!

14. Posting how much you love our cooking and how incredible we are on Facebook is so immature.

Young love is best, right? But make sure to really get my good side.

15. Recreating the scene from Dirty Dancing in Crazy, Stupid, Love.-style kissing.

16. Champagne and strawberries are such a delicious cliché.

17. Bringing us roses on a date is so awkward ... and awesome.

18. Breakfast in bed complete with a happy pancake face has been known to lead to post-breakfast makeout sessions.

19. Massages with oil in candlelight with music playing are probably something we should try.

20. Two words: Blindfolds and feathers.

Two more words: Do me.

Brenda Della Casa is the Author of Cinderella Was a Liar and the founder of BDC Life In Style.