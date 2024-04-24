How to be the only girl he thinks about.
By Christian Carter
Last updated on Apr 24, 2024
Photo: Victoria Strelka_ph | Canva
Some men claim they're unable to commit to a woman because they're "just not ready" or "the timing isn't right." But often, even a dedicated bachelor will take the plunge when he meets a woman who truly attracts him. So what qualities captivate him enough for him to abandon his bachelor ways?
Here are 3 captivating things women do that make a man instantly fall for you:
1. You're not looking to him to fill a job description
Want to know one of the biggest fears men have about relationships and commitment? That you're desperately seeking a husband — and that anyone will do. We, just like you, yearn for a partner who wants us for who we are, not just for what we can give. And so the minute a man gets even a hint that you have an agenda beyond just getting to know him, he immediately shuts down and starts to feel less attracted to you. It's tempting to think that your time is precious and that you need to find out right away whether or not a man is up for a lifelong commitment. But making this the focus of your early interactions with a man is dangerous. Take your time getting to know him and letting him see that you enjoy being with him — not that he's just a means to an end.
2. You show him you're willing to walk away
When a man thinks you've centered your whole life around him and that you've already decided he's the one before you have spoken about commitment, he'll feel pressured. He'll feel pressured to live up to your expectations, and he'll also feel anxious about letting you down. He'll also wonder why you've made up your mind about him so quickly. Instead, you must convey to a man that you are selective. Being selective means you let him know that while you like him and enjoy being with him, you are also a woman with options who is in control of what happens to her. How do you do this? By continuing to have a life outside him; nurture your hobbies, spend time with friends and family, and improve your life and career. When you do this, he starts feeling lucky to have a place in your life, and he'll fight to stay there.
3. His life becomes so much better with you in it
One of the most important things I teach is how to build a solid foundation for a lasting relationship with a man. And the way to do this is by creating positive experiences with him. Men can't be talked into relationships; they need to feel a deep, emotional connection before they commit to someone. For a man to see you as a necessary part of his life, you need to create the right kind of experience that will spark emotional attraction in him. A positive experience is anything that you both enjoy that is, above all, fun.
Photo: Uriel Mont/Pexels
Fight the need to talk about the relationship, and instead turn your attention to creating great moments together. Do different things with him like playing sports along with the usual dinners and movies. Spend time in groups of friends. Read the paper together and do spontaneous things without planning. Mix it up. All of these experiences show him that you are a woman who is easy-going and playful, and that's the kind of woman he'll realize he'd be a fool to let go of.
Christian Carter is a dating coach and author of the e-book Catch Him & Keep Him. He has helped more than three million women become more successful with men, dating, and relationships.