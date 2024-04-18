On The Day Of Her Wedding, A Bride Received A Gift From The Groom That Wasn't For Her

A bride's wedding day is usually the most magical moment of her life. But sometimes, it's what happens before the walk down the aisle that becomes the sweetest memory of all.

And a bride flooded the Internet with emotions after sharing a heartfelt moment from her wedding day.

Shortly before walking down the aisle, the bride received a gift from her soon-to-be husband that wasn't for her.

But the surprise gift wasn't for her. In fact, it was intended for someone who doesn't even exist yet.

In the tear-jerking video, bride-to-be Kayla Rae was preparing to marry the love of her life, Terry. Just before the big day kicked off, she was surprised to receive a gift from her fiancé.

When she opened the small gift box, she found a bracelet with a note attached to it. Upon reading it, Kayla learned that the bracelet and note were to be saved for a very special occasion: their future first child’s wedding day.

“To my first born, I got this for you on my and your mother’s wedding day back in 2023,” she read, fighting back tears. “I wanted to get something that will last for years and for you to wear on the day you walk down the aisle.”

The note continued, “Right now, we don’t know what you look like, what your smile looks like, if you’re funny like your dad or witty like your mom, but we do know at this point today that you are loved, because we had you as an extension of our love. So enjoy today, get excited and get ready for one [heck] of a ride.”

Photo: Junior Karrick DJIKOUNOU / Pexels

By the time Kayla Rae finished reading, she could no longer contain her emotions and her eyes swelled with tears. “That is so sweet! You did a really good job,” she gushed to her husband off-camera.

The groom's heartfelt gift shows how important it is to marry someone with the same values.

Many users were overcome with emotion as well, praising the groom for being so thoughtful and joking that many brides would probably have to get their makeup done again after opening the gift.

Others spoke about how wonderful this couple's love story is. As one person put it, “He’s so eager/ready to make a life with you.”

Though Terry's gesture is a testament to how deep his love for Kayla Rae goes, it also speaks to the importance of ending up with someone who has the same values as you.

Research has shown that couples with mutual goals and values in their relationship have increased "martial well-being." And that doesn't mean enjoying the same things like television show genres or sports; rather, it's your priorities for now and in the future.

Your values are, essentially, your identity, and part of the reason why this couple's love runs so deep is because of that shared vision for what's to come. Terry and Kayla Rae both clearly put a strong emphasis on family, and the fact that both want the same things in the future is beautiful!

Although the appearance and personality of Kayla and Terry’s future first child may be unknown, one thing that is certain today and on their child’s wedding day is the love they have for each other and their children.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.