Groom Makes His Bride Cry During Wedding Speech By Explaining What 'I Love You More' Actually Means

Australian influencers Lachie Brycki and Jadé Tunchy didn't leave dry eye on social media after sharing a video of the heartwarming speech Brycki made at their wedding.

The couple tied the knot back in October 2022 but just shared a sweet moment from their wedding day during the groom's speech after Jadé became his wife.

The emotional groom made his bride cry during his wedding speech by explaining what 'I love you more' means.

In a TikTok video, which has boasted over 6 million views, newlyweds Lachie and Jadé shared a particularly emotional moment from their wedding. At the end of his speech, Lachie told the crowd that he wanted to "settle an argument" that he and Jadé had been having throughout their relationship over the years.

"She'll often say, 'I love you,' to which I'll respond, 'I love you more,'" Lachie said, his voice cracking as he held back tears. "Then she'll disagree and we'll go back and forth to no end, but after today, I think I can finally explain to her what I mean when I say it."

Lachie continued, saying that when he tells his bride that he loves her more, he doesn't mean he loves her more than she loves him.

"I mean I love you more than the bad days ahead of us. I love you more than any fight we will ever have," he added, looking up at Jadé, who sat in the crowd, wiping away her tears at the emotional speech. "I love you more than any amount of distance keeping us apart. And I love you more than any obstacle that would try to come between us. I love you more than anything."

Lachie told his bride that now when she hears him say "I love you more," she should know he doesn't just say it "out of habit" but as a reminder.

"I say it as a reminder to you of this day, those promises, and you're the best thing that's ever happened to me," he concluded. "My darling wife, I adore you."

Reflecting on the moment, Jadé captioned the post, "Still can't believe I get to call this man my husband."

People in the comments section praised the groom for his emotional yet sweet wedding speech.

"He explained his love in words so well," one TikTok user wrote. "Just beautiful."

Another user added, "This is only a dream to find a man that will make a speech like that at our wedding, he is truly her forever."

"Every human being deserves a partner who feels this way about them," a third user chimed in.

