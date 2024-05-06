6 Alluring Short Love Poems To Nourish Your Partner's Heart And Soul

What language moves the soul and a river of love in us? How do you express the deeper longings and feelings?

What to say, when the beauty of waking in your lover’s arms fills you with delirious joy or when your heart is shattered into a thousand pieces from a betrayal and you feel like drowning in sorrow without end? And what words can ignite your spark on a dreary, foggy day?

Poetry. Reading it can offer inspiration and solace, or you take a pen and write what you cannot express in the usual ways. It can be wonderfully surprising what emerges from within you, and often a self-written or read-out-loud poem, which captures what you feel, speaks far more to your friend or mate than expensive gifts. A good poem is like a feast on our table — it nourishes the soul and our relationships.

Advertisement

Since ancient times, poetry has been the language that surpasses the limitations of the mind, culture, and conditioning. It’s the language of the soul, one we have cast to the sidelines in our modern world. But, great poetry can catapult us into timeless truth, and it resonates with people of diverse backgrounds, heritage, and country equally. Poetry can reach us at the very core of our being, connecting us in a deeper way to love. I started writing early in life, living with a pen in my pocket and spilling ink on my hands. When I did not feel understood in the world, I wrote. When wracked with grief, my best poems showed up. And when I felt overtaken by love, I just couldn’t stop the flow, even while driving a car.

Advertisement

Sometimes, I open a book and let a poem inspire me for the day, or I find the answer I had been searching for and receive guidance and help. A poem may be simple, but its purity can open and touch what is beyond words, which feels like home, like a silent lake, filling you with peace in troubled times. And you can snuggle up with your partner, friend, or mate and read poems to each other on a stormy night with a crackling fire, or while camping under the starlit sky. Writing or reading one poem every day can certainly awaken in you the love and connection you have been searching for in life. Enjoy a taste of poetry right now.

Here are 6 best short love poems to nourish your heart and soul:

1. "You are okay, friend...just as you are...and where you are right now."