The Age Women Are Most Likely To Cheat On Their Husbands

If you're a married woman, we now know when there's a good chance you'll cheat on your mate.

Not that this study we're about to explain mandates that you do cheat, but, apparently, women in certain countries do tend to commit adultery around the same age.

It's good information to know and keep in the back of your head. That way, when you do reach the magic number, you can celebrate that you've made it through.

So, what is the average age women cheat in their marriage?

As it turns out, that magic number is... 36.6 years old.

No, you're not a horrible person if you cheat. It happens way more often than you may think, actually.

In a study conducted in 2011, results showed that while 23.2 percent of men cheat, 19.2 percent of women cheat as well. And that number has probably risen since the study was first done because of online dating.

As far as the age of when women will cheat, well... that was a surprise. Or, maybe it's just a bit scary for those who are in their mid-30s and are fast approaching that age. Don't worry, you still have time before you reach the cheating threshold.

You've heard of Ashley Madison, but have you heard of VictoriaMilan? It's a similar site designed to match people who are already in a relationship.

According to their site, "VictoriaMilan is one of the world’s leading discreet social networks for men and women seeking a secret affair. The service was launched by happily married media executive, Mr. Sigurd Vedal, in 2010, and has today become one of the world’s fastest-growing and leading social networks for discreet extramarital affairs, surpassing 5.8 million members worldwide in more than 33 countries."

It's good to have options, right?

In addition to the aforementioned study, VictoriaMilan's own research found the following:

Irish women were the quickest to engage in an affair with just 3.6 years between getting married and cheating, and 30.8 years old being the average age.

Women in the United States take a little longer to cheat, with 8.5 years between marriage and cheating, and an average age of 35.5 years old.

On a worldwide scale, the average age of women having affairs was 36.6 years old, while the average age of those getting married was 29, and the length of time between marriage and cheating was 7.6 years.

Sigurd Vedal, founder of VictoriaMilan said, “Women at a global level are, on average, seeking new lovers between 7 and 8 years after marriage... Married women start having affairs for various reasons.

Perhaps their husband is not giving them the attention and respect they deserve. Perhaps they still love their partners, but the spark has vanished from their marriage. Alternatively, they may have an open relationship, and both have affairs to satisfy their physical needs whilst still sharing a tight emotional bond...

Whatever the reason, having an affair can help married women rediscover their zest for live, their sensuality, and the physical passion they may miss. These are universal needs, and craving sexual pleasure is something billions of us have in common — no matter how many other differences we may well have.”

While it holds true that we all have needs that should be met by our partners, unless you're in an open relationship or have an arrangement that allows for extramarital play, you might want to hold off on cheating.

These sites that connect people who want to cheat may sound fun, but it's actually quite terrible. Especially for the person being cheated on.

If you feel the need to cheat, something is majorly wrong in your relationship and you need to have an honest discussion with your partner... and yourself.

Besides, who wants your personal information being exposed on the internet? Be safe and keep it in your bedroom... or don't.

