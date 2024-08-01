Woman Discovers Her Boyfriend Is Cheating After He Left A Bunch Of Receipts Laying On The Counter

When it comes to cheating, one thing is for sure — if you don't cover your tracks, you will get found out eventually.

But one woman's boyfriend was so haphazard it left her and many others wondering if he was actually trying to get caught.

She discovered her boyfriend was cheating from receipts he left all over the counter.

If you're gonna two-time, you have to be better at it than this. "This is how dumb men are," TikToker Ke Ke said in a recent video she filmed at her boyfriend's house while he was out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As she was heading out of the house, she saw a receipt from their dinner the night before on top of a heap of other receipts. Her curiosity piqued, she decided to take a look. "I'm nosy; you might as well just go through them," she said.

Going through the receipts, it became clear what was going on. Their relationship is long-distance, but nearly all of the receipts were for dinners that took place when she wasn't in town, all for parties of two.

The receipts appeared to be from dates with other women, all checks for two people from local restaurants and bars.

She was obviously shocked, particularly by how sloppy her boyfriend had been about sneaking around.

She said that normally if you suspect a guy of cheating, "you think you're gonna look through their phone or their social media," but instead, "it's been on the counter this whole time with all of this other stuff right here just in my face, chilling."

Advertisement

In an update, she shared that there were signs from the beginning that this is how things would end up.

Her boyfriend came on very strong, "love-bombing me" and talking marriage out the gate. She warned him to "slow your roll" because his infatuation would end within three months, which is basically what happened.

Advertisement

They continued the relationship long-distance, and it started getting to the point where they were getting serious. They even began planning for her to move to Tampa to be with him. But exactly three months in — just like she said — he changed his mind and decided they were moving too fast.

After breaking up and then rekindling, she found evidence of him cheating — a nose ring left behind in his place. Since they'd been on a break, she decided to forgive him. "But something in my gut just told me [something's] going on."

She was certainly right, especially since statistics show that men are not only more likely to cheat than women, but they are more likely to do it early on in the relationship.

She finally confronted him about it, and he admitted to cheating but said it 'didn't mean anything.'

After enjoying the rest of her trip to Tampa on his dime, she finally confronted him about the receipts. "He did not lie to me about it. He kept it real," she said.

Advertisement

He explained that they were lunch dates with other women that didn't mean anything to him and that he was "just exploring my other options." She partly believed him due to how cheap some of the meals were — $30 or so, vs. the hundreds he typically spent on her.

But when he admitted that one of the dates was also with his ex and that she slept over that night, that was the end of it.

She'd been considering relocating to Phoenix when they met and decided that this was a sign to be done with this guy and go back to her previous plan.

Advertisement

"I think that God really stepped in and was like, 'Is this clear enough for you?'" she said. "'I'm literally handing you receipts.'" She said she'd learned from the experience of simply accepting that she wasn't going to tolerate this and going her own way.

"Once you take your emotions out of things, baby, a whole different world opens up for you," she said. "Life gets better."

A good lesson for all of us to always trust our instincts, know our worth, and never back off our standards.

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice, and human interest topics.