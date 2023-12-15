Woman Confronts Friend's Husband After Catching Him At The Hospital With A Pregnant Woman

In a one-minute TikTok, Shakera Henry shared the shocking moment she noticed her friend's husband at the hospital with another woman whom she didn't know — a woman who just so happened to be pregnant.

"I'm at the hospital, I came to look for somebody at the hospital," Henry explains in the video. "As I enter the hospital, I saw my friend's husband with a lady who is pregnant."

As she made eye contact with her friend's husband, Henry says that he clearly saw and recognized her, giving her a sort of half-smile and nod in her direction.

"It kind of looked strange, I was kind of watching what was going on, and I realized he was hugging up on the person," she said.

Henry eventually made her way over to him and asked how his wife, her friend, was doing. However, his response further shocked her.

The man denied that he had a wife, a lie that led Henry to believe his relationship with the pregnant woman was far from innocent.

"He said 'who?'" she continued. "I said 'your wife,' and he looks at me strange and said, 'I'm not married.'"

Henry further explained that she was at her friend and husband's house quite recently after she left church with them earlier in the day.

"He's telling me he's not married right in front of the girl. So that tells me he's the father of that baby," she concluded.

After confronting the husband, Henry eventually called her friend to let her know about the encounter she just had with the woman's husband.

"[I] call my friend, now," she said, adding that her friend was "on her way" and that she was "gonna come to the hospital to look for the same person."

Henry's whistle-blowing led to backlash from viewers.

Most friends feel as though they owe it to each other to protect each other from those who wrong them. However, things get murky when that affects one friend's relationship. People often whether or not to speak up if they suspect that a friend's partner is cheating.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Henry responded to the backlash she'd gotten for telling her friend that her husband was cheating on her.

"If you're a true and genuine friend and you see your friend's partner with somebody else and cheating, you should tell that person. That's all I'm saying," Henry says.

She explained that viewers who watched her previous TikTok claimed that she should've found a different way to tell her friend that her husband was cheating on her, instead of calling her to the hospital.

"How should I have dealt with it?" she questioned. "I didn't see no other way. If I see it again, I will say it, again. I don't want to see my friend hurting, I don't want to see my friend going through pain."

In the comments of her video, Henry attracted hordes of approval and praise, even from model Emily Ratajkowski, who divorced her own husband after he allegedly cheated on her. Ratajkowski commented with a hand-clapping emoji to show her solidarity with Henry choosing to tell her friend about the woman's husband.

As another person wrote, "As someone who’s been cheated on, please always SPEAK UP. It would have hurt to hear but it’s better. Trust me."

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.