7 Things Guys Do That Turn Women Off (Without Even Knowing It)

Women often complain that “all the good ones are taken.” Yet, there are plenty of men they know or have met along their life’s journey that are good guys.
Unfortunately, these women haven’t felt that chemistry or an attraction for these good guys for several reasons.
If you are that “nice guy” who’s tired of being overlooked or know someone who can relate, then it’s likely that you’re not being truly yourself with the women you meet or are dating.
Here are seven of the biggest turn-offs for women.
1. Being too agreeable.
If you’re quick to say “yes” to everything she wants or agree with everything she says, then you’re not being truly yourself.
Some men believe that women want someone who appears easy-going, but most women want to be with a man that has his own opinions and interests. We also love when a man initiates things, like phone calls and romantic dates.
2. Playing hard to get.
When you’re at a bar having fun with your friends, and a hot girl walks up next to you, do you ever suddenly turn off your fun, silly self and become Joe Cool?
Men think if they act cool and aloof, a woman will be more interested in them. He thinks that acting unavailable — or playing games — is the way to win a woman’s heart. However, if a woman doesn’t feel like a man is interested in her, she’s not going to stick around to chat, much less give out her phone number (or social media accounts).
3. Avoiding confrontation.
If you’re a man who gives away his power and lets her run the show, be warned that most women become very turned-off by that kind of behavior. Women want a man who is strong and who can protect. He needs to be able to stand up for himself and for his woman.
4. Acting insecure.
The number one attractant for both men and women is confidence — but confidence comes more easily for some than for others.
However, if you really like yourself and hold true to who you are and what you value, then you’re on the right path. Also, women find the ability to speak truthfully and ask for what you need to be extremely sexy traits in a man.
5. Being too needy.
If you’re the kind of man who gets wildly jealous and won’t even let your woman gaze at another man, then that’s a serious trust issue. And it’s most likely that you don’t trust yourself, but instead, project those feelings on the one you’re with.
Also, if you need to feel validated about how fabulous you are, then you're depending on someone else to fill you up. Instead, you need to learn how to validate yourself and know how fabulous you are without needing someone else to confirm it.
6. Being boring.
When your preference for how you spend a Saturday includes sitting in front of the T.V. and watching the game with your hands down your pants, you are not being the man every woman fantasizes about — no matter how nice you are.
Most women want to spend quality time with their man, and that doesn’t mean staring at a sport that she’d rather chew glass than watch. Don’t get me wrong, some women love watching sports, but that’s not the case for most, and that’s not what most want to do every weekend.
7. Complaining too much.
If you’re a man who complains about how difficult things are or, even worse, how expensive things are, you’re not going to come off as Mr. Dreamboat. Women want to be with a man who is sure of himself, is determined to get what he wants, and who lives a “the glass is half full” kind of life.
By doing these things, many nice guys show up as just friends in women's eyes.
How is a woman supposed to be attracted to you if you come off as just a friend? She wants to feel a sexual connection to you, which can build over time. But, if you’re ready and raring to go, then you’ve got to move yourself out of the “friend” zone by acting like a potential boyfriend.
And ladies, if you know a guy like that, and you can see that he has the potential to be someone who’d be romantically interested in, then feel free to call him out on it. Ask him if he’s really being himself with you, or tell him what he could do to be more your type.
Like us, they need to feel safe to be fully themselves. Guiding them to get there will really empower them to step it up.
Kelly Ann Garnett is a Certified Love Attraction Coach, Certified Life Coach, spiritual psychologist and educator who understands the deep desire and longing for a Soulmate.
