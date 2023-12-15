People who cheat are pretty transparent and predictable.
By Joe Amoia
Last updated on Dec 15, 2023
Let's face it: people cheat. Well, some of them. And according to the numerous studies available, it's more than a handful.
41 percent of people in relationships have considered cheating, and another 64 percent have been cheated on.
If you're over the age of 20, it should come as no surprise to know that some people cheat.
No matter how good-looking they are, how great they are, or how much you think they will change once they are with you, they probably won't.
The good news is people who cheat are pretty transparent and predictable.
Here are 3 tiny signs they won't be faithful to you — or anyone else:
1. They're secretive.
People who cheat often lead double lives so they have to cover their tracks.
A person who is secretive and doesn't reveal much about themselves or their life is someone who is a prime candidate to be featured on an episode of Cheaters.
Communication and the willingness to be an open book are two of the most critical indicators of a happy and successful relationship.
If someone is keeping secrets, in the beginning, you are headed for trouble.
2. They're selfish and self-indulgent.
People who cheat do so because they are only focused on one thing: themselves. The good news is that people like these are easy to spot.
People who are selfish and self-indulgent tend to be like that in all aspects of their lives.
The moral character and integrity of someone you are dating can be gauged by looking at how they live their life and treat others.
If you start noticing they are only out for themselves and don’t care about others (including you) aside from what you can do for them, there is only one thing you should do: leave.
3. They have a sudden behavior change.
A tell-tale sign of someone who is cheating is when they suddenly change their behavior.
This shows up in numerous ways. They might make a sudden change in their appearance or grooming habits or a sudden change in their work schedule where they are suddenly working late, have to travel, and can't be reached.
But the most common sign is when your intimacy decreases, and they show less interest in you.
There are some people out there who can't be trusted and some who can. The key is recognizing a potential cheater before the relationship begins.
These three signs are usually a clear indicator a person is cheating or concealing an unacceptable behavior. By recognizing the signs, you will be better able to open a discussion on what is going on to decide if you will stay or go.
Joe Amoia is the founder and creator of GPS For Love. He is an International Dating and Relationship Expert who specializes in helping single women navigate the complex world of men, dating, and relationships.