The #1 Reason Women Stay In Toxic Relationships

By Joe Amoia
Last updated on Dec 13, 2023
Photo: RDNE Stock project | Pexels
Have you ever been in a toxic relationship? One where your gut told you to run, but every time you entertained the thought of leaving, you couldn't muster the emotional strength to leave? A part of your brain could always come up with excuses.
Is being in a relationship where you are consistently unhappy your idea of love? If so, I've got news for you: If you're in a relationship with someone who used to make you happy and no longer does, what keeps you there is not love. It is fear.
Here's why women stay in toxic relationships:
1. if you leave, you're afraid you may never find someone else.
You're afraid of being single again. You're afraid what you want may never happen. So, instead of moving on, you decide to settle. Unfortunately, you don't see it that way.
2. You think you are making the right decision.
You stay in an unhappy and unfulfilling relationship because you think you are doing the right thing.
You convince yourself that things will get better, he'll change, and it's not that bad. You can live with things the way they are. But the truth is you can't, and you know it.
3. Deep in your gut, you know you deserve better.
You know you should leave, and you know this isn't what you want. But because this fear is so powerful, you waste your precious time in a relationship where your needs aren't met.
You spend so much time trying to make him happy and trying to make the relationship work that you forget that your needs aren't being met. And that's a shame because in a good, mature, healthy relationship, both parties can have their needs met ... consistently.
And that's the key.
4. When it's time to leave
If you are not consistently experiencing the love, honor, and respect you desire from your partner, it's time for you to move on. This isn't about how great your relationship was when you first got together; it's about your relationship today and what it will be like in the future.
If you think things will magically get better or that you can continue to ignore your gut, it's time for a reality check. It's time to ask yourself why you stay in a relationship where you are not truly happy. Suppose you don't examine your reasons for staying in a toxic relationship. In that case, your fear will continue to get the best of you until one of two things happens: 1) your pain becomes intolerable, and you decide you can't take it anymore, or 2) you will continue to settle for a toxic relationship.
As the new year approaches, if you find yourself in a toxic relationship, it would be beneficial to ask yourself this question, "Why do I continue to stay?" Because if you don't look at and address your reasons for staying, you will undoubtedly find that your fear will keep you exactly where you are, and you deserve better.
Joe Amoia is the founder and creator of GPS For Love. He is an International Dating and Relationship Expert who specializes in helping single women navigate the complex world of men, dating, and relationships.