5 Tiny Signs You Should Never Get Back With An Ex

Did you ever get a call from an ex out of the blue and they say, “I think we should get back together.” This is one of those calls that makes you happy and upset at the same time. You’re happy that they concluded that they can’t live without you. (Ah-ha, you knew they’d come back!) However, you’re upset because you realize they were too late and that ship has sailed. It’s rarely a good idea to get back together with an ex. If it didn’t work the first time most probably it’s not going to work again. While time heals, it doesn’t mean that you have to go back down that same road. If you’re contemplating getting back together with your ex, you need to take a moment to think about the pros and the cons. Here are 5 definite reasons you should not get back with your ex. Keep on truckin’ and don’t look back!

Here are 5 signs to never get back with an ex:

1. A case of boredom

This is not a valid reason to get back with your ex. If you’re feeling bored you need to get a hobby quickly. Just because you're lonely and don't know what to do with your time, doesn't mean it's a sign the two of you will magically work again. If this is the reason you get back together you will be right where you started bored and broken up again in no time.

2. Your ego takes over

If your ex broke up with you, your ego may be still hurt. You may want to get back with them to end it yourself, this time on your terms. This will only waste everyone's time. The only thing you need to do is try to let go and move on. You have a lot of anger right now, and no good decisions can be made from that.

3. You couldn’t find love

If you haven’t found love yet since your break-up, don’t give up and give in to your ex. You will find love if you hang tough and recognize your worth.

4. The ex that throws on the guilt

Your ex may make you feel guilty about the break-up and coerce you into trying to get together again to erase your guilt. Don’t fall for it! Nobody who loves you uses guilt to manipulate you.

5. You already crossed the line

Once you broke up with your ex, you crossed the line and headed into a new life. When you get the courage to break up and you cross over and realize that you deserve better, you probably shouldn't go back!

Lois Tarter is a divorce party planner and divorce blogger. She is the author of The Divorce Ritual and has been featured in The Huffington Post, SheKnows, and MORE Magazine.