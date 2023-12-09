7 Tiny Signs He's Using You (And Is About To Disappear)

This type of man will never commit to you.
By Jillian & Jan Yuhas — Last updated on Dec 09, 2023
Photo: PixelsEffect | Getty Images Signature
We have all experienced the kind of guy looking to have his ego stroked. And if you haven’t gotten to know this guy yet, lucky you!
He’s that guy who is super good-looking, hangs with a hot group of friends, is passionate about his career, dresses sexy... and feels unattainable.
Who doesn’t love a good chase, right?
He sends you “Hey, Beautiful” texts that become more explicit, making you think he’s completely into you. The back-and-forth banter is beyond thrilling, and you can hardly contain your thoughts.
When you don’t hear from him at night, you start second-guessing whether or not he’s the real deal.
Even though you notice that it's been a week since you last hung out, he keeps texting you flirty messages that you can’t resist.
While you’re hanging on the line waiting for his next invite, you start to wonder, "Does he like me or is he just feeding his ego by stringing me along?"
RELATED: 8 Signs He's A Player And Will Never Commit To You
Here are 7 signs he's using you and is about to disappear:
1. He only talks to you when he feels like it
Everything is on his terms when it comes to texting, calling, and making plans with you. The only thing he’s thinking about is his life motto: Me, Myself, and I.
One minute he wants to hang out, and the next he acts like he doesn’t even know you.
You are only an extension of his schedule — and better yet, his ego. When he needs a boost, he knows exactly where to turn: you.
2. He never tells you where he is
He leaves you chilling for days at a time. Some days you hear from him consecutively back-to-back, other times he pulls a disappearing act.
His rejection starts to breed obsession, and he has you right where he wants you. Yet he will never give you what you want.
He says he’ll call or text you back — but never follows through. "Mystery" is the name of his game.
RELATED: Is He Emotionally Unavailable... Or Just Not Into You?
3. He is a surface-dweller
He sticks to the shallow side of things.
This guy has no intentions of going beneath the layers to learn about the whole of you. His communication topics lack depth and fulfillment, avoiding intimate conversations at all costs.
His feelings freak him out because he hasn’t quite learned how to navigate them.
He will appear to have it all under control, so he doesn’t catch feelings for you. But basically, he’s an emotional roller coaster.
Being vulnerable is a no-go for him. The minute you voice your feelings for him, you’re blocked. He couldn't care less about you.
4. He only thinks about being intimate and satisfying his needs
When it comes to the two of you, there’s nothing more than chemistry.
He sends you sexy snaps only so you’ll validate him, and send him some back for his desires. You’re nothing more than his toy.
And when he isn’t getting off on you, there are probably several others giving him the same gratification.
5. He is a complete drama queen
He opens up to you about the drama in his life, hoping you’ll care about him. But the conversations always fall short before you can even talk about your own life.
Once he sees you care about his problems, he knows he can call you to vent when he is having a bad day.
He is desperately in need of your love. Feeding off you like a thirsty vampire. Because beneath his selfishness, he cannot fully love himself.
RELATED: 7 Reasons Why Men Ghost Women (& What To Do When It Happens To You)
6. He is only in it to win it
He gets competitive with you, comparing every detail of his lifestyle to yours — from how much money you make to the kind of social circles you vibe in.
Related Stories From YourTango:
He wants to know your influential status and if you are worthy of his attention. If he can’t be better than you or feel like he has the upper hand, then he is out.
He doesn’t dare to put himself in a losing situation.
7. He sends "good morning" texts on repeat
He texts you immediately when he wakes up, so you’ll think about him all day long. But keep in mind, he probably texted at least five other girls as well.
As nightfall sets in, he is likely to be nowhere in sight. He’s off looking for his next conquest.
Now that he has you, game over. The “good morning” texts will soon be discontinued.
If you find yourself dating, texting, and snapping an ego-feeder, you’re bound to end up sabotaging your love life.
Begin decoding your messages today to make sure you aren’t falling short in the depths of shallow water. Dating is all about connecting on a deeper level, relating to one another in a way where both of you have your needs met — all while having fun along the way. You deserve to be fulfilled and loved unconditionally ... not just another object to feed his ego.
RELATED: There Are Only 2 Reasons Why Guys Don't Text You Back
More for You:
Jan and Jillian Yuhas are dating and relationship lifestyle coaches who help men attract the women they want. They have been featured in The Good Men Project, Thrive Global, Shoutout DFW, and more.