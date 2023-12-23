Teenage Girl Tricks Her Mom Into Catching Her Dad Cheating By Pretending They Were Going Out For A Mother-Daughter Dinner

“Until death do us part” seems to trip up to a lot of unsuspecting partners. In a marriage meant to last a lifetime, the sad truth is that many relationships end due to unfaithfulness.

It’s exactly the unfortunate reality that this mother and daughter were forced to reckon with after catching their father/husband cheating with one of his co-workers.

A daughter set her mother up to catch her cheating husband, and the events that transpired afterwards were nothing short of heartbreaking.

Valerie Techentin shared her tragic family story on TikTok to bring awareness to the heartbreak she and her daughter were forced to endure.

Dealing with a sickness that’s put her in and out of the hospital for multiple surgeries, Techentin was looking forward to bonding time with her teenage daughter. But, the “mom and daughter dinner” her daughter planned took a turn and she was quickly humbled by her seemingly innocent suspicions.

Suspecting that her dad was cheating with a co-worker, Techentin's daughter brought her mom to investigate. To this mom’s surprise, the parking lot prowl turned dark when they noticed the pair walking back to his car.

In the parking lot of their ‘date,’ the daughter confronted her dad for cheating while her sick mother recorded from the car.

In the next video from Techentin, she showed her daughter walking up to her dad’s car. “No child should ever have to go through this,” she wrote over the video. “Sadly, she ended up being right about all of it — while I was busy ‘seeing the best in people’ and 'having faith everything happens for a reason.'"

The cheating videos started a spiral of events for this daughter and her mom. Events that turned their lives upside down. While they initially kept their struggles quiet, they finally agreed to post their stories to TikTok as a reminder to themselves and others going through something similar that their trauma was valid.

Allegedly "manipulated" by his new girlfriend, the husband refused to help his wife with hospital bills.

“One year later and I’m laying in a hospital bed awaiting my third surgery,” the mom shared in her video. “After losing our house, our car, and being unable to survive at all, I’m left completely penniless.”

After she caught her husband cheating, she admitted that he begged her to give him another chance, which she did. Initially hopeful in her once-trusted husband, she was quick to relive his betrayal. “He played me, again. This is when I learned some of my hardest lessons.”

Still sick and bed-bound, Techentin revealed her husband decided to move in with his “new girlfriend.”

In recent videos from her page, she blamed the couple and called his mistress “manipulative” and him “greedy” over their once-shared financial stability. “It’s all about the money for her,” she continued. “Zero [expletive] given about my child’s well-being.”

Ultimately, this mom shared a TikTok of her husband and his ‘new girlfriend’ explaining their situation where they admitted to not doing things ‘the right way’.

“It’s really something. When you laugh at someone going through something with their health and you don’t allow the father of my child to send us any red cent, I’d call this person a psychopath. There’s no empathy there.”

Techentin shared a video titled “Keep your story straight, N & J” which seemed to be a conversation between her, her daughter, her husband, and his “new girlfriend.”

The “new girlfriend” claimed that the initial night they were caught was supposed to be a “work event” where most of their co-workers were invited, but conveniently never showed up. In what she called “chemistry,” the couple ended up talking for hours, while his wife and daughter were supposedly at their “mother/daughter dinner.”

Deflecting blame and becoming defensive, the woman admitted the way they acted “wasn’t right,” but she also pointed out that his daughter “hasn’t done things in the right way, either.”

Regardless of blame and who was right or wrong, the reality was that this woman’s health was declining, her bills were piling up, and her daughter was forced to deal with the trauma of her father’s affair.

“Fast forward two months,” the mom said after posting the original cheating video. “They live together, she controls his bank account and says ‘she hopes I die.’ I wish he would have at least found a nice woman who could be there for my daughter while I’m in the hospital — one with a conscience and a heart.”

While the aftermath of this dad's cheating seems almost worse than the infidelity, the only way for this mother and daughter to truly heal is through acknowledging the truth, grieving, and moving forward together. It's better to know and find the strength to heal than to be in the dark and suffer through ingnorance.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.