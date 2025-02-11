While we'd all like to envision a fairytale relationship sparked by "happily ever after," the harsh truth is it takes more than just love to make a stable healthy relationship last. Of course, it's uncomfortable to confront this reality, but there's ways to save a relationship that's growing less intimate, especially if both partners are committed to staying together and working out their struggles.

This first step in figuring out how to heal and grow in a relationship — with open conversations, new habits, and a journey towards better trust — is to acknowledge where there's a disconnect between partners. Specifically in heteronormative relationships, there are several sad but common signs a husband has stopped loving his wife that can mask themselves subtly in everyday life that can be a great starting point, when acknowledged, for moving forward.

Here are 12 sad but common signs a husband has stopped loving his wife

1. Everything turns into a petty argument

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

One of the sad but common signs a husband has stopped loving his wife is empathetic conversations seem less and less prioritized. Even when you're simply expressing your emotions or communicating your needs — a healthy conversation that needs to happen frequently in relationships — it seems like your partner always gets frustrated or dismisses you.

Especially with lingering resentment and unresolved conflict, it doesn't take much for someone to latch onto seemingly subtle things, letting their suppressed feelings and discomfort bubble to the surface.

If you feel like you're never given space to talk or are constantly met with anger or frustration when you do bring up your needs, consider that one of the red flags is that your partner doesn't feel secure or heard.

Advertisement

2. He doesn't actively listen when his wife is speaking

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

As a PLos One study argues, feeling heard is foundational for a healthy relationship, whether it's a long-term marriage or a friendship. Even if you're asking about each other's days when you get home from work, there's basic active listening foundations that should be prioritized to promote important feelings of understanding and respect — from eye contact to thoughtful questions and words of encouragement.

If you've felt consistently unappreciated and unheard in a relationship, don't hyperfixate on trying to work for your partner's attention; instead, find ways to cultivate space for your voice to be heard.

Both people in a relationship should feel comfortable and loved, even in challenging situations and conflicts, and if one person is consistently putting in more work with less to show for it, it might be time to reevaluate how you're expressing your needs and how this relationship is adding value to your life.

Advertisement

3. He doesn't feel like a best friend anymore

Face Stock | Shutterstock

The basis of any healthy relationship, especially a long-term marriage, is friendship. Do you feel comfortable in their presence? Can you talk about anything and everything with them? Is there an aura of humor, empathy, and unconditional love in every aspect of your relationship?

Like psychiatrist Abigail Brenner, M.D. suggests, being friends before turning into a romantic couple is beneficial in many ways, as it helps build trust, create shared goals, and allow for deeper connection.

But when your partner starts to feel less like a best friend and more like a roommate or even a burden, consider the ways you can reconnect with your shared excitement for life together. Plan more dates, schedule honest conversations, and find ways to reconnect.

Everyone changes, grows into new identities, and finds new things they need as they grow older, and it's inevitable that your relationship will occasionally experience growing pains as well. However, if a partner is retreating, rather than opening up to change, that might be a sign that the relationship isn't serving you anymore in its current state.

Advertisement

4. He spends more time hanging out with other people

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

Quality time in a marriage can look uniquely different depending on the couple. Whether it's a planned date, quality time alone together, or an open conversation, there's a variety of ways for partners to bond and enjoy each other's company.

However, one of the sad but common signs a husband has stopped loving his wife is avoiding these quality moments of togetherness. The attention falters, but so does the communication, affection, and intimacy of these moments.

Like psychologist Mark Travers, PhD suggests, "Quality time is all about giving undivided attention to your partner, whether you are on a walk, watching a movie, or simply sitting together. This is an important part of any relationship and it is necessary for maintaining intimacy."

You may still be spending time in the same room together or unwinding from the day in proximity to each other, but couples experiencing disconnection don't leverage the time they spend together. Instead, they tend to bicker, distract themselves with technology, or even prioritize other relationships like friendships over their partners.

Advertisement

5. He stops talking about the future

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

According to psychotherapist Lissy Abrahams, many partners feel anxious about the future when they're experiencing disconnection or isolation in their relationships. Not only do they feel uncertain about the health of their relationship, the cycle of having needs go consistently unmet encourages partners to consider their futures outside of a toxic relationship.

Like any of the other sad but common signs a husband has stopped loving his wife, there's ways to resolve the disconnect and resentment that plagues marriages, starting with open communication.

Schedule time, if it gets to that point, to talk about your future. Talk about how you've been feeling, what frustrations you have, and pave a better path forward together. If there's no collaboration, trust, and commitment, there's no relationship.

Advertisement

6. He stops initiating physical contact

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Relationship coach Christiana Njoku argues that there's a number of reasons for lacking physical intimacy and affection in a long-term relationship, some of which have nothing to do with the emotional bond between two partners. With busy schedules, stress, and sometimes life-changing events, prioritizing affection can be hard, but there's also a chance that lacking intimacy is a result of emotional distance or a lack of comfort.

Love, alongside the other fundamental needs in a healthy relationship, is reliant on trust, comfort, and security. If a partner is feeling isolated, unheard, or lonely in their marriage, they're going to be less inclined to share physical space and affection.

While a loss of intimacy is not often a sole partner's "fault," there's ways to reflect on how your emotional availability and lacking vulnerability may be contributing to a less fruitful physical connection.

Advertisement

7. He's disrespectful

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

Despite many of the sad but common signs a husband has stopped loving his wife revolving around his actions — or lack thereof — the emotions the other partner experiences can be just as indicative of an unhealthy partnership.

If you're feeling consistently disrespected and unprioritized, chances are your partner doesn't care enough to make you feel valued. Not everything has to be a mystery — if you don't feel special, your partner isn't prioritizing making you feel loved.

Advertisement

8. He's constantly criticizing

ChameleonsEye | Shutterstock

Constant criticism can be one of the most harmful experiences in a marriage. If you feel like you can never "win," constantly battling for attention or to prove yourself worthy of space in a conversation, chances are it's already rooted in your relationship.

Husbands who don't prioritize making their partners feel heard and loved often rely on criticism to avoid accountability for their indifference, making everything a fight to take on a misguided victim mentality.

While it can be hard not to take these attacks personally, don't let their hurtful comments go unnoticed. Remind them how their words affect you and the kind of respect you need from conversations.

Advertisement

9. He never asks about her day

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Sometimes, when a partner has fallen out of love with their spouse, the first thing to deteriorate are the small things — subtle moments of physical affection, intimate words of encouragement, and small conversations like asking about each other's days.

Someone who truly loves you will always want to know what you're doing and how you're feeling. However, a partner who becomes emotionally distant and uninterested will be too wrapped up in themselves to make an effort.

According to psychotherapist Imi Lo, people with emotionally unavailable partners should reflect on the patterns they notice in their partner and their own behavior, be compassionate, and seek out professional help.

Advertisement

10. He feels more like a roommate than a partner

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

While it's often natural for married couples to go through a "roommate" phase early in their relationship, getting acclimated to living together and sharing space, constantly feeling like a housemate, rather than a life partner, can lead to devastating physical and emotional repercussions in a marriage.

With lacking intimacy, avoidance, and disconnection plaguing each partners' life, reconnecting after feeling like roommates can be difficult and often strenuous amid the chaos of your routine. If you notice your husband is spending more time away from home, making chores feel like a transaction, or leaving without keeping you updated, chances are they're struggling with intimacy and love.

Despite being nobody's "fault," open communication is the only way to get back on the same track. Remind your partner what you expect and need, even if it's uncomfortable in the moment, and set boundaries that help everyone to feel more cherished and appreciated.

Advertisement

11. He always plays the victim

Just Life | Shutterstock

Partners who constantly play the victim in their relationships often struggle to regulate their own emotions, preferring to make their emotional struggles the burden of someone else and paint themselves as a constant victim.

For the wives of husbands with a chronic victim mentality, figuring out how to express their needs and resolve conflict can be exhausting — to the point where many feel pressured to people-please to keep the peace in their household.

According to a study from Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, individuals with patterns of people-pleasing behaviors like this are often associated with avoiding social stressors. So while this might be one of the sad but common signs a husband has stopped loving his wife, there's no reason for a targeted partner to continue taking accountability for hurtful comments that have negatively affected them.

Be clear about what you expect as a partner, especially in arguments and conflicts, and work together to find a better coping mechanism for stress and discomfort.

Advertisement

12. He looks down on her

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Like research from The Gottman Institute suggests, relationships can take an unhealthy turn when one partner believes they're superior to the other, contributing to a toxic balance where one spouse feels pressured to "prove" themselves worthy of unconditional love and respect.

If you've noticed your partner constantly talking over you, resorting to anger in arguments, and being less consistent with prioritizing communication and quality time, there's a good chance contempt has taken over your relationship.

Find ways to bond again — whether it's with planned date nights or scheduled honest and open chats — to rekindle the feelings of excitement and love that have disappeared.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.