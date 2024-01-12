It's time for you to move on, too.
You just want to know how to get over an ex and move on after a breakup, but it's easier said than done, especially when you're still in love with them.
So, you and your ex-lover broke up but you still love them and are wondering if there is a chance that you can rekindle the love that was lost.
Getting over someone you're still in love with and moving on is not the easiest thing to do.
Right now, you might be having second thoughts about moving on because what if he's not over you? Should you wait for your ex-boyfriend to realize that he still loves you and come back?
But, you don’t want to waste your time waiting for the person you are not sure is coming back, right? Breaking up might not be something you want but getting over an ex who no longer moves you is the best thing to do.
Here are 6 painfully blunt signs your ex is over you:
1. He is in a new relationship
He is most likely over you when he is dating someone exclusively for a long time after your breakup. If he looks genuinely happy with his new lover, it is time for you to move on. The fact that he put himself out in the market and back into dating is a clear sign that he wants to move on and is ready to be in a relationship with someone new.
However, if your ex jumps into a new relationship right away after you broke up, then maybe he's not over you just yet and trying to use his new relationship as a rebound. He uses this as an escape from his thoughts of you and just wants to fill his needs as a man.
2. He does not make an effort to resolve issues
If you’ve been separated for weeks or even months and he has not contacted you or made an effort to win you back, then it is a sign that he is probably no longer interested in you and wants to be totally free from you.
If your ex still cares, he will make an effort to reconcile with you and win you back.
3. He is not excited to see you
When you accidentally bump into each other and he looks upset and disappointed to see you, it means that your ex is not interested in seeing you anymore.
If your ex still cares, then he will smile and make a conversation with you.
4. He doesn't call and respond to your messages
Sometimes, the reason why he doesn't call or send you messages is because he wants time and space.
But, if he doesn’t reach out for weeks or months and he does not respond to your calls and messages, it just shows that he doesn't want to communicate with you anymore.
5. He tells you to move on because "it’s not you, it’s me"
The reason why he is telling you to move on is because, no matter how hard you try, there is no chance that you and him will get back together.
He may also use the infamous line, "It’s not you, it’s me." This might imply that they are the problem — and not you — as an excuse so that you’ll stop trying to get him back and you can’t change the way he feels.
6. He does not bring up your past in any conversation
When your ex still has feelings for you, there will be times when he will open up about you and your past relationship, and reminisce on all the good memories you have shared.
However, when your ex avoids this topic in your conversation or even dodges responding to you when you open up about this, then it is a sign that your ex has moved on or does not care about you and your past.
Letting go of someone you love, getting over it ending, and moving on with your life after a breakup is okay.
Sometimes, holding onto something keeps us stuck in a situation that only makes us unhappy and makes us not appreciate what else can happen in our lives.
