Going through a breakup can be painful. You feel depressed, sad, angry, and probably wonder what went wrong.
Will you ever move on? Will you ever learn how to get over a breakup?
Fortunately, not all breakups are a sad thing. Sometimes, they can be a blessing in disguise.
Here are 7 not-as-obvious reasons your breakup was actually a blessing:
1. You have more free time.
Want to spend all weekend in your pajamas watching Netflix? Doable. Want to go on a sudden road trip? Get in the car. Want to go to the bar and flirt with randoms? It’s on the menu.
Suddenly, you don’t have to worry about anyone else's schedule. You can do whatever you want, whenever you want, with whoever you want, your job and other responsibilities permitting.
2. The relationship in its current state was wrong.
Even if you happened to think that every day you spent with your ex was all puppies and rainbows, something was deeply broken to get to the point you’re at now. Whether you seriously want them back or are relieved they are gone, something about it wasn’t right. Now you're liberated from the weight.
3. There are no more annoying "quirks" to deal with.
Did your ex snore? Leave their socks all over the living room? Annoy you with garage band practice? Guess what? You don’t have to deal with any of it. If you were ever irritated by their habits, you wouldn't have to grind your teeth while biting your tongue any longer.
4. Post-breakup is a time for self-examination and reinvention.
If you ever felt stifled by your relationship, now is the time to shed the feeling and examine what you want your life to look like without the requirements that could stifle your progress. You now have the opportunity to reinvent yourself.
5. Any tension you and your ex had with friends and family is over.
Did you ever have to suffer through your friends and family’s disapproval of your ex? Did you have issues with their family? That time is now over. Dealing with your friends or family disliking your ex is tough, and letting go of those issues can be a relief.
6. You're now free to meet the one.
Yes, being dumped sucks. However, now you are free to find the right person for you. And it all starts with understanding how to get over a breakup and be happy about it. If you were in a bad relationship, now you know more about what you don’t want.
If the relationship was great (at least at some point), you have some experience of what worked. If you hoped they would change, you are now clear about those changes to inform your future choices. All of this experience helps for next time.
7. There's no more judgment or criticism.
If you were with someone who made you feel like whatever you did was wrong, you no longer have to deal with their likes and dislikes. Often, we conform to what our partner wants without question, and now that time is over.
