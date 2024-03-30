Daughter Removes The Matching Tattoo She Got With Her Mom Before Finding Out She Was Sleeping With Her Husband

Katherine, or KATenatious as she is called on TikTok, has taken to the internet to reveal the scandalous affair between her mother and now ex-husband.

Katherine removed the matching tattoo she got with her mom before she learned about the sordid affair.

On October 7, 2023, Katherine posted a popular video exposing the affair between her ex and her mom that garnered over 48,000 likes and 300 comments asking for more details.

On March 8, 2024, she finally began posting with real explanations and dove into how she found out about the affair.

Katherine shared that she had suspicions for several months before finding out.

In her four-part series, Katherine revealed that she found out about the affair in February 2022 but had strange feelings about their relationship for months before ever finding out.

She said she witnessed changes in the way they acted towards each other including the way they hugged each other. Her husband started giving her mom foot rubs and Valentine’s Gifts, and the real kicker was something they both said on multiple occasions — “If Katherine and her dad were to both pass away, we would totally end up together.”

Even her grandmother admitted that she too noticed strange changes in the dynamic between Katherine's ex and her mom.

Her husband and mom tried to lie the night the affair came to light.

At the time of the reveal, Katherine’s husband had been out of a full-time job for several months after being let go the previous fall. In order to pay necessary bills he spent evenings Doordashing. On this particular evening, he said he would be in a city about 20 minutes from their house and would be home by 9 p.m. When 9:30 rolled around and she had not heard from him, she decided to FaceTime him to make sure he was okay.

During the call, she began to realize she recognized the buildings in the background and that he wasn't where he initially said. When confronted about became combative but finally admitted that that Kat was right.

It was at that point that Kat heard a woman’s voice in the passenger seat. When she brought up the voice he hung up on her. In shock, Katherine called him back and demanded he show her the passenger seat. He refused and hung up again. She called back one final time and asked him again to show her the passenger seat. He finally turned the phone and there was no one there but she knew the mystery woman had moved in the time between the calls.