12 Tiny Red Flags You Can't Ignore If You Suspect Your Man Is Cheating

It starts with a persistent feeling in your gut.
One of the most common causes of a failed relationship is when you discover a partner has cheated on you. A cheating spouse is a terrible situation. It puts a lot of unnecessary tension into your daily life.
There are signs something isn't right. The most important sign that you should not ignore is your intuition. If your guts tell you they are cheating on you, then you are probably correct.
If you have a hunch something is not right, you need to look for signs that will back you up before you jump to the conclusion that they are cheating.
Here are 12 tiny red flags you can't ignore if you suspect your partner is cheating:
1. The intimacy disappears or dies completely
One sign your partner may be cheating on you is when they start being distant from you and have no time to make any connection. They may also lose interest in physical intimacy with you even though they are physically and mentally healthy.
2. They suddenly become body-conscious
There is nothing wrong with improving your appearance and health. When your partner suddenly goes to the gym to work out for hours, they might not be doing this for you, especially if they become obsessive.
3. They start changing their wardrobe
When your partner starts dressing nicer, puts a lot of effort into grooming, and has a sudden interest in their appearance they have not mentioned to you, it might be a new person influencing them to make these changes. They are trying to impress a new love interest.
4. They bring their phone everywhere
We all need our phones, and we practically bring our phones with us anywhere we go. When your partner n brings their phone when they shower or on short trips inside your house to the kitchen to get some snacks, something is off. It means it is possible your partner does not want you to see something on their phone.
5. They accuse you of being unfaithful
This usually happens when they become aware you suspect them of cheating. They will reverse the situation and make you appear to be the cheater. This is called “blame-shifting.” This is when a person blames you for whatever the other person has done wrong to avoid taking the responsibility or the blame.
The probable reason why they are accusing you of cheating is they might be guilty of wrongdoing. So, they accuse you, and the guilt they feel will be transformed into anger by blaming you. This makes them feel less guilty or not guilty of their actions.
6. They get mad when you ask them where they were
They become too defensive when you ask about their whereabouts, although you are not confronting or accusing them. Even a harmless question like “How was your trip?” will spark an argument if you are dealing with a cheater.
7. They develop new hobbies and interests
You know your partner well, and you know they are not fond of art, but suddenly, they want to go to art museums and purchase art supplies. These interests don’t spring from nowhere. This could be a sign they are cheating and sharing this interest with their new person.
8. Their temper decreases, or they get angry more frequently
Do they pick fights over small things? They might want to start an argument with you to find an excuse to get away from another person. They might also feel guilty for cheating but are not brave enough to admit it. That could be why they use his to protect themselves.
9. They start showering you with gifts
We love receiving gifts and surprises, especially from our partners. But when they suddenly shower you with gifts and become attentive out of the blue, this could also be a sign they are having an affair. Their guilty conscience makes them do these things to compensate for cheating on you and to divert you from suspecting them through gifts.
10. They talk obsessively about another person
Does your partner always talk about their new friend or co-worker? Do they seem unable to stop talking about this person? Or do you always hear their name in stories? This could be a sign your partner is attracted and might be cheating on you. They are thinking about another person so much your partner can’t stop talking about them.
11. There's a noticeable change in their spending habits
You noticed high credit card bills and purchases that are not yours. Unexplained expenses may be a sign of cheating. They might be showering their other person with gifts and dates at restaurants.
12. You catch them lying constantly
Your partner has become more secretive and lies about different things. Repeated lying is a sign that your partner might be cheating. Infidelity involves a whole lot of lies and deception.
Every relationship and every person is different. Even if your partner exhibits some of these signs, it does not mean they have already been unfaithful to you. They might be going through something, or maybe you have falsely indicated they were cheating. If you are concerned about your relationship, you should discuss it with your partner.
If you have confirmed your facts are straight and they indeed cheated on you, you need to choose whether you will try to fix your relationship or walk away. Whatever your choice, make it a valid one, and you will stick to the decision.
