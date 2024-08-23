Controlling Partners Usually Exhibit These 9 Behaviors, According To Psychology

People who need to exert authority over their parents share common toxic traits.

Last updated on Aug 23, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Controlling man, grabbing woman's arm MDV Edwards / Shutterstock
Advertisement

The phrase "love is blind" couldn't be truer. When you're infatuated with somebody, you see what you want to see and ignore the maybe not-so-great parts of who they are.

But the truth is, a relationship that's unbalanced in any form is an unhealthy one.  It also doesn't matter whether or not your significant other is asserting power over you based on their insecurities. 

Controlling partners usually exhibit these 9 behaviors, according to psychology:

1. They need to know where you are at all times

angry man speaking on phone Tiger Lily | Pexels

He or she doesn't like being left in the dark, so they require you to keep them posted on your whereabouts.

It is not your job to make them feel secure about themselves. You can absolutely do your part as a loving partner to help, but their doubts will almost always overpower your efforts.

Advertisement

2. They need you to be in constant communication with them

serious woman looking at phone mikoto.raw Photographer | Pexels

They might feel threatened by the person they're with, and their insecurities get the best of them. He or she gets upset about unreturned texts and calls. 

According to research, jealousy and constantly checking on your whereabouts might be precursors to more severe abuse.

RELATED: 5 Undeniable Signs It's Finally Time To End Things

Advertisement

3. They're vocal about who they don't like you hanging out with

man and woman speaking animatedly Polina Zimmerman | Pexels

Whether it's exes, friends of the opposite gender, close pals, or family members, they're not afraid to let you know who they approve or disapprove of.

RELATED: How Obsessively Online Stalking My Ex Helped Me Move On

Advertisement

4. They randomly check in on you

woman on work call checking her phone Karolina Kaboompics | Pexels

It's not unusual to receive phone calls in the middle of work or during dinner with friends, even though you've already given them a heads-up.

5. They don't like you being out too long without them

man sitting on bed looking at clock cottonbro studio | Pexels

They're possessive and don't like the idea of having to share you with others. 

Advertisement

6. They don't give you any privacy

man looking over at woman on her phone Karolina Kaboompics | Pexels

He or she asks to see your phone or computer to figure out who you've been talking to and about what. 

RELATED: 15 First Date Red Flags That Scream "No Second Date!"

7. They always give you an ultimatum

couple arguing in kitchen MART PRODUCTION | Pexels

To get their way, they make you choose between them and others through guilt or threats.

According to research, these behaviors can be intended to undermine a person's self-worth or self-esteem, control, and isolate. 

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Teen Catches Her Christian Mom Destroying Her Olivia Rodrigo Records Because She Curses In Her Songs
6 Types Of Overt Bullies To Watch Out For At Work
The Manipulative Strategy Predators Use To Groom Vulnerable Women To Love Them

8. They don't let you talk to certain people

man and woman turned away from each other Timur Weber | Pexels

They've expressed who they don't feel comfortable with you keeping in touch with and get upset if you do. 

9. You feel restricted in any way

upset woman with her face in her hands Liza Summer | Pexels

Trust your gut. If you feel like you're trapped or unable to live your life freely, consider leaving this relationship if things don't improve after discussing it with your partner.

The notion that true love means to be accepting of your partner's best and worst qualities complicates things further. 

The line between accepting abuse and being tolerant of their flaws is especially blurred in the eyes of someone dangerously in love. They might see a partner being controlling as a way of him or her showing how much they love them.

RELATED: Where Are All The Good Guys? Top 5 Places To Meet A Man Who's Marriage Material

Nicole Yi is a writer who covers relationship, love, and marriage topics.

Advertisement
More for You:
Signs The Guy You Love Is GENUINELY Unhappy
If Your Guy Does These 7 Things, He's Playing You For A Fool
16 Warning Signs You're Dealing With An EVIL Person
The EXACT Moment Men Fall Out Of Love With Their Partners

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.