The Best Day To Break Up With Someone, According To Divorce Expert

How to make sure your breakup doesn't ruin your week.

Last updated on Jun 24, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
On Thursday, woman has break-up because it is the best day. Drazen Zigic | Canva
Advertisement

The day of the week that you officially split from your mate can certainly help a lot with your recovery.  Monday is a terrible day to break up because Mondays are just terrible to begin with. Tuesday is just as bad because you have the entire week ahead of you to be upset at work. If you break up with your boyfriend mid-week on a Wednesday, you will probably not want to finish out the work week.  You don’t want to break up on the weekend because it will ruin two valuable days that are yours. So it’s evident that Thursday is the best day of the week to break up. Here are a few reasons why.

Advertisement

Here are five reasons why Thursday is the best day to break up:

1. Three-day weekend

If you break up on a Thursday and can take a sick day on Friday, you have a three-day weekend to heal and do what you need to get yourself ready for Monday. You have the option to turn your phone on Do Not Disturb and lay in your bed all weekend eating ice cream, or you can fake it until you make it and go out all weekend.

5 Reasons Why Thursday Is The Best Day To Break-Up Pexels / cottonbro studio

Advertisement

RELATED: The 5 Most Cowardly Ways To Break Up With Someone

2. Two nights of fun

You now have Friday and Saturday nights to go out with your friends and forget your ex. Some fun with your best friends will certainly help with any heartache you may be dealing with, and nothing better to distract you from your heartache than a hangover.

RELATED: The 7 Best Reasons To Break Up

3. Take a trip

If the break-up makes you want to get out of town, you are now able to do so. With the weekend free of your ex, you can hit the road for some adventure. You have the option to do whatever, whenever you want without having to check in with anyone, so make the most of it and book it to all of the places you've wanted to go.

Advertisement

4. Book a spa day

If you can’t get out of town, you can make staying in your area more relaxing. Immediately book a spa day at a local place that you like. You will feel more at ease about your break-up, and this is a perfect excuse to practice self-care.

@marynouraa These are just things that personally helped me heal. Break ups aren't easy. Healing isnt easy. Its a process. Love yourself. ❤️ #healing #breakup #healingjourney #selflove ♬ original sound - Mary noura

RELATED: How To Break Up With Someone Over Text (Including 10 Breakup Text Examples)

5. Sleep in

An alarm going off in the morning after a break-up is not the way you want to start your day. You have the entire weekend to sleep in and recharge yourself from the break-up. You no longer have to make sure you send a good morning text by 9 AM or have to worry about why he hasn't texted you since the night before. No need to set the alarm. Just concentrate on healing.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Psychedelics Healed My Broken Heart After My Son's Tragic Death
The Hardest Part Of Healing That Nobody Wants To Talk About
9 Healthy Ways To Move On After A Devastating Breakup

RELATED: 5 Undeniable Signs Your Relationship Is Honestly Truly Over

Lois Tarter is a divorce party planner and divorce blogger. She is the author of The Divorce Ritual and has been featured in The Huffington Post, SheKnows, and MORE Magazine.

Advertisement
More for You:
Signs The Guy You Love Is GENUINELY Unhappy
If Your Guy Does These 7 Things, He's Playing You For A Fool
16 Warning Signs You're Dealing With An EVIL Person
The EXACT Moment Men Fall Out Of Love With Their Partners