The Best Day To Break Up With Someone, According To Divorce Expert

The day of the week that you officially split from your mate can certainly help a lot with your recovery. Monday is a terrible day to break up because Mondays are just terrible to begin with. Tuesday is just as bad because you have the entire week ahead of you to be upset at work. If you break up with your boyfriend mid-week on a Wednesday, you will probably not want to finish out the work week. You don’t want to break up on the weekend because it will ruin two valuable days that are yours. So it’s evident that Thursday is the best day of the week to break up. Here are a few reasons why.

Here are five reasons why Thursday is the best day to break up:

1. Three-day weekend

If you break up on a Thursday and can take a sick day on Friday, you have a three-day weekend to heal and do what you need to get yourself ready for Monday. You have the option to turn your phone on Do Not Disturb and lay in your bed all weekend eating ice cream, or you can fake it until you make it and go out all weekend.

Pexels / cottonbro studio

2. Two nights of fun

You now have Friday and Saturday nights to go out with your friends and forget your ex. Some fun with your best friends will certainly help with any heartache you may be dealing with, and nothing better to distract you from your heartache than a hangover.

3. Take a trip

If the break-up makes you want to get out of town, you are now able to do so. With the weekend free of your ex, you can hit the road for some adventure. You have the option to do whatever, whenever you want without having to check in with anyone, so make the most of it and book it to all of the places you've wanted to go.

4. Book a spa day

If you can’t get out of town, you can make staying in your area more relaxing. Immediately book a spa day at a local place that you like. You will feel more at ease about your break-up, and this is a perfect excuse to practice self-care.

5. Sleep in

An alarm going off in the morning after a break-up is not the way you want to start your day. You have the entire weekend to sleep in and recharge yourself from the break-up. You no longer have to make sure you send a good morning text by 9 AM or have to worry about why he hasn't texted you since the night before. No need to set the alarm. Just concentrate on healing.

Lois Tarter is a divorce party planner and divorce blogger. She is the author of The Divorce Ritual and has been featured in The Huffington Post, SheKnows, and MORE Magazine.