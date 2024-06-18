Are you in a relationship that doesn't feel quite right? Have you gone back and forth trying to decide if you should stay or go?

Here are the 7 best reasons to break up:

1. They don't treat you with respect

Does your partner say or do cruel things that hurt your feelings? Sure, we can all say things at some point in a fit of anger we wish we could take back but when you are with someone who puts you down, it is seriously time to reconsider.

2. They don't promote personal growth

Does your significant other sabotage your opportunities for success? Do they try to keep you as is and shut down your goals and aspirations? An insecure person may have a fear of losing their partner if the partner changes in any way. It is almost like a fear the partner will outgrow them. If they don't support your personal growth, it can feel suffocating. Just think, if you feel this stagnant now, can you live life like that in the future?

3. They don't respect your boundaries

When you say no, do they listen? If your limits and boundaries aren't respected while you are dating, imagine what that will feel like down the road. If someone continues to push you after you have created a boundary, they are not respecting you as a person.

4. Your partner doesn't support individuality

Have you lost yourself in this relationship? Have you changed your friends, your style, even the music you listen to? If you have become lost in what the other person wants and they do not support your desire to have your interests, take a step back. Again, what do you think this will be like years down the road?

5. You don't feel good about yourself when you are with them

In a healthy relationship, your partner brings out your best self. Your positive interactions and loving feelings empower you to be radiant. The opposite is true when we are in a relationship with someone who doesn't treat us well. We become more withdrawn, angry, and negative. It impacts all other relationships in our lives as well.

6. You know you are getting less than you deserve

You think you deserve better but are worried about taking the risk of leaving the relationship. Many people in this position question their worth. At times, they don't feel they deserve better, so maybe the best question is, "Do you want better?" How often do you notice your partner giving as much as they receive? If the level of effort is extremely unbalanced despite your requests for more, and there is no change, it may be time to hit the road.

7. They are unwilling to compromise

It is your partner's way or no way. Are you dating someone who takes the ball and goes home every time they don't get their way? Does your partner pout, lash out, or shut down? Yikes! It is time to grow up and learn some give and take because compromise is the cornerstone for working together and building a healthy relationship.

No one is perfect. I am not suggesting there are flawless relationships but when you have put in effort and the other person is unwilling or unable to work on making changes, there comes a point when you need to decide if the person is right for you. They can be amazing in many ways but if you don't feel happy, you have looked at your part in the dissatisfaction and the other person isn't willing to grow, it may be time to lose your lover. Life is far too short to be miserable!

Michelle Lewis is committed to helping people create meaningful and lasting change to improve their health and wellness. Areas of specialty include barriers to weight loss, food addiction, emotional eating, binge eating, and compulsive overeating, as well as stress management and relationship issues.