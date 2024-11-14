The Type Of Massage That May Prevent Cancer, According To Research

A decade-old study by researchers at the University of California Berkeley still holds up with its suggestion that breast massage may help prevent malignant cells from triggering breast cancer.

How? The physical pressure helps regulate the cells back to a normal growth pattern. According to the study, cells that were effectively squashed stopped growing, even when force was removed. On the other hand, untouched cells continued to grow uncontrollably in a way that led to breast cancer.

The research results were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology in San Francisco. This is great news for women and their lovers, giving new motivation to incorporate breast massage into your love life.

Elina Fairytale | Pexels

Breast massage is far more than foreplay — it has major health benefits.

You can explore the sensual benefits of breast massage and support your breast health simultaneously. You can do breast massage as part of your self-care or have your partner give you a helping hand as part of a full-body sensual massage.

Breast massages lavish the breasts and chest with skillful touch. Many women love breast stimulation but get tired of their lovers going directly for the peak.

Instead, learn how to warm up the entire chest area, then gradually build arousal in the breasts and use careful stimulation to create tons of sensation. This leads to welcome relief, relaxation, and pleasure.

Like other forms of full-body massage, breast massages emphasize graceful strokes and gentle kneading of the breast tissue to create both relaxation and pleasure. According to research from 2017, getting a massage can help relieve stress.

Also, a lot of women wear bras all day long, holding the breasts still and preventing full blood flow. It can get uncomfortable wearing a bra for too long, and it's good to relieve the pressure from it.

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

A breast massage is a welcome relief at the end of a long day; many women report a sensation of release, warmth, and relaxation during breast massage.

The health benefits of breast massages have long been established and the new study adds even more data to the existing pool of studies that suggest touching the breasts can be very healthy for women. Breast massages help sweep out stagnant lymph from the breasts and increase blood flow, both crucial for maintaining breast health.

So, take the time to squeeze the breasts you love (your own or your partner's). It can be as simple as a simple squeeze and release, or you can master erotic massage skills. Either way, you'll know that you're doing something healthy and pleasurable, and you can't do better than that.

The Pleasure Mechanics is a team of intimacy educators and touch experts dedicated to providing people around the world with the tools and strategies they need to experience maximum pleasure.