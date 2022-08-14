Shots For Everyone! Tequila Makes You Skinnier, Says Science

Now that bikini season is here, the race to show off your sexy curves is ON. But working your butt off by hitting the gym is only half of the battle. It's also about what you eat and put into your body. You wanna have fun while still losing weight, otherwise what's the point?

I'm not much of a drinker but after spending my days doing yoga and stretching things that weren't meant to be stretched — or watching my arms turn into spaghetti during my Zumba toning class — that bottle of wine looks pretty attractive at the end of the night.

Sometimes you wanna go for a run or do a really productive booty workout and then come home and have a nice glass of wine to reward yourself. I'll do that regardless of what science says, but this time science is saying that a little bit of alcohol is actually good for you.

If your version of unwinding just so happens to include a shot of tequila, we've got great news. And you and I are going to be great friends. Which is also great news.

According to a 2014 study by the American Chemical Society, drinking tequila can actually help you shed those extra pounds that you've been trying to work off.

Yes, you can have that drink that's been calling your name, in fact, it's been yelling it from across the room over and over! In fact, you feel like it's been calling your name all week while you take those suspicious Zumba classes in the city. (In moderation, of course, everything in moderation, even those Zumba classes.)

Researchers found that the tequila plant contains agavin, a sweetener that not only reduces blood sugar but makes it easier to lose weight. According to their findings, "agavins reduce glucose levels and increase GLP-1, they also increase the amount of insulin [your body makes]." Sign me up for a year's supply of agavins. Hello to my new best friend. Another perk? They'll also curve your appetite. Nothing like taking shots of tequila for dinner, or even breakfast. It's 5 o'clock somewhere. The study goes on to say that another reason why agavins are good for you is that they are "the best sugars to help support growth of healthful microbes in the mouth and intestines." Did someone say healthy sugars? Count me in. What else can we add to the list that I thought was bad for me but really isn't? Related Stories From YourTango: Why Tom Cruise Was Kicked Out Of The Priesthood Before Becoming An Actor 4 Signs Your Panic Attacks Aren't Just Standard Anxiety — They're Symptoms Of Agoraphobia How To Not Die In 7 Simple Steps Say goodbye to those calorie guilt trips! Boozy mornings (afternoons AND evenings) have never looked so good. Curl up on your couch with your favorite tequila and put on your favorite television show. You're gonna have the best workout of your life.

Cassandra Rose is a love and entertainment writer for Yourtango.