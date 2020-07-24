30 Hilarious Tequila Memes To Help You Celebrate National Tequila Day The Right Way

Happy National Tequila Day!

Cheers and drink up, because July 24 is National Tequila Day!

Oh yes, tequila. That beloved yet terrifying alcoholic beverage that has the power to either leave us feeling fabulous or wondering what the heck just happened.

Whether it's enjoying a delicious lime margarita with salt or having the sheer courage to attempt a straight shot, tequila is so popular that naturally, it has it's own national holiday.

Don Julio, Patron, El Jimador, and Jose Cuervo are some of the more well-known brands, but of course, everyone has their opinions on what is considered good tequila.

It's certainly a lucrative business as well. Even celebrities have gotten in on the tequila-making business. Oscar-winning actor George Clooney partnered with his good friend Rande Gerber, who is also Cindy Crawford's husband, to launch Casamigos Tequila.

There's a lot more to discover about tequila and its origins as well. It originally hails from Mexico, and more specifically, the nation's western state of Jalisco, which is one of Mexico's most culturally vibrant states. In addition to introducing the world to delicious tequila, Jalisco is also the birthplace of Mexican cultural staples like the Mariachi and sombrero.

Although tequila is made from the blue agave plant, it is only the heart of the agave plant that is actually used in the production of tequila. Technically, you really can say tequila is made from the heart!

The most famous drink that incorporates tequila is the margarita, which features many different variations. While a lime margarita over ice or frozen is the standard, margaritas can come in all sorts of delicious flavors that are perfect for a happy hour with friends or a relaxing beach vacation.

The common denominator in these margarita variations though, is tequila. Without it, you're not drinking a margarita. Sorry!

In celebration of National Tequila Day on July 24, check out these hilarious - and totally relatable - memes all about that delicious beverage.

1. Tequila does amazing things to your self-image.

"Exercise makes you look better naked. So does tequila. Your choice."

2. No one remembers anything after too much tequila.

"Do you know what happens after 6 tequila shots? Nobody does."

3. Tequila get's you drunk. Fast.

"This sign makes me feel drunk."

4. Tequila creeps up on you.

"Tequila is a sneaky b-tch."

5. Never let a good tequila drink go to waste.

"I'm the guy in Jurassic World who grabbed his margarita before running away from the dinosaurs."

6. Tonight I'm Beyonce, thanks to tequila.

"Tequila! Forget your troubles, hell forget your name!"

7. Tequila doesn't have calories, so this is fine.

"In my world, coffee and tequila are food groups."

8. No one is perfect.

"Stop trying to make everybody happy. You're not tequila."

9. A worthy adversary. Well played, tequila.

"Well played tequila. Well played."

10. Can't say I didn't bring anything.

"You bring the tequila, I'll bring the bad decisions."

11. Tequila is genius!

"What is this Don Julio concoction? And may I partake in its consumption this weekend?"

12. May have to run out of coffee more often so we can drink tequila instead.

"I ran out of coffee this morning. Tequila seemed like a reasonable replacement. Everyone is so pretty today."

13. Tequila: doctor's orders.

"The doctor said I need to start drinking more tequila. Also, I call myself 'The Doctor' now."

14. When October rolls around.

"Pumpkin spice tacos are here! Just kidding. Drink tequila."

15. My weekend exorcism, thanks to tequila.

"The power of tequila compels you! The power of tequila compels you! The power of tequila compels you!"

16. Tequila is what friends are for.

"Me giving relationship advice...tequila or vodka?"

17. So, basically it's a Monday.

"It's a 'I want to fake my own death, move to Mexico, and live off tacos and tequila' kinda day!"

18. Tequila is my mife motto.

"All things are possible with tequila and lipstick."

19. Tequila makes things a little confusing.

"7 tequila shots later..."

20. Blame it on the tequila.

"I don't always drink tequila but when I do...I remember nothing and have to apologize a lot the next few days."

21. Only the good tequila.

"Friends don't let friends drink bad tequila."

22. Tequila solves everything.

"I take my problems with a grain of salt... a slice of lime...and a shot of tequila."

23. Tequila and tacos? Yes please.

"Taco Tuesday...more like Tequila Tuesday."

24. A tequila girl is what you need in your life.

"I may not be your cup of tea but I'm totally your 10th shot of tequila."

25. Tequila makes everything better.

"Tuesday afternoon has me feeling like I need a nap, 3 tacos, and a margarita."

26. And on track to lose more.

"I'm on the Tequila Diet. So far I've 2 days."

27. Boston Tea...quila Party?

"You drinking again?" "No, it's just tea." "What kind of tea?" "Tea...quila."

28. That's how it goes.

"One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor."

29. Oops, I did it again.

"Coffee- you can do this. Wine - you don't have to do this. Tequila - you just did that."

30. Every weekend we turn into Dory.

"I'll never drink tequila again...hey tequila!"

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.