The Scary Reason You Shouldn't Sleep With Undies On, Say Experts

Have you ever gone to sleep in your birthday suit?

Maybe on those hot summer nights when the AC just wasn't cutting it, because you were tired of waking up with boob sweat in the same t-shirt, you wear every night?

And it felt oddly freeing.

Well, according to an article on Shape, experts recommend losing the undies during sleep, and it really is for the better.

"If [the area] is constantly covered — especially by a fabric that's not moisture-wicking or absorbent — moisture collects," said Dr. Alyssa Dweck, co-author of V Is For Vagina. This does not equal a healthy vajayjay.

According to Dweck, this is a breeding ground for bacteria or yeast. Yikes! Women who are prone to itching and irritation down there should definitely skip the underwear. And the same goes for men. Beware! We're all at risk for this.

"Your drawers keep heat and moisture in — and bacteria thrive in warm, moist environments," said urologist Brian Steixner. Yikes! Not only are you waking up all sweaty, but you're itchy down there too!

This lessens the likelihood of skin chaffing or irritation. Plus, it's also good for sperm production. If you're trying for a kid, maybe sleep naked together, although that should already be the case.

And for women going through menopause, sleeping naked — or at least without underwear — should be something they consider.

According to Dr. Raquel B. Dardik, clinical associate professor at NYU Langone Medical Center, this is a time when their vaginal walls begin to thin. In the event of night sweats, they wouldn't be stuck in cold, wet underwear if they slept in the nude.

Not thrilled at the prospect of going completely nude? Dweck recommends wearing loose-fitting underwear.

"If there's ever a time to break out the granny panties, this would be the time," she said. It might be time to hit up your local Victoria's Secret if you don't want your sheets to be touched by your nether regions, and feel confident shopping for granny panties!

So go ahead and rock that birthday suit. There's no shame in it, and you're keeping yourself healthy while you're at it, just make sure to throw on an oversized shirt if you have to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night because if you have roommates, there can be some awkward interactions.

It's always a good time to be naked, at least according to science.

Caithlin Pena is an editor and former contributor for YourTango. Her work has been featured on Thought Catalog, Huffington Post, Yahoo, Psych Central, and BRIDES.