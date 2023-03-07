7 Common Habits That Can Give You A Yeast Infection

Got yeast? Yes, you might—even if you’re not burning, itching, or noticing weird discharge when you wipe.

Yeast, which is actually a fungus called candida, pretty much always hangs out in the vagina in small numbers. “Yeast likes warm, damp places,” says Nina Ali, MD, assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine.

Most of the time, that's okay: It’s too acidic in a healthy vagina for yeast to multiply and cause infection.

But it doesn’t take much to change a vagina’s pH level and give the yeast the green light to take off, which might be why 3 out of every 4 women will have a yeast infection in their lifetime. And once you get one, you’re more likely to get others, though doctors aren’t quite sure why.

Whether or not you're naturally prone to this problem, you might unknowingly be raising your risk by making one or more of these common mistakes.

Here are 7 common habits that can give you yeast infection:

1. Letting sugar dominate your diet

You don't have to eat chocolate cake to flood your blood with glucose. Sugar seems to lurk in everything, from ketchup to bread to peanut butter and more. And when you consistently take in too much, it can lead to a host of problems—including yeast infections. “If there's more glucose available in your body, that's an energy source for the yeast,” says Ali.

High blood sugar can also throw off the pH balance in your vaginal area, which allows yeast to thrive. So perhaps it's not surprising that recurrent yeast infections are common among people with diabetes. In some cases, they may be a sign that diabetes is on the horizon, says Michael Cackovic, MD, an ob-gyn at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.

2. Running errands in your gym clothes or swimwear

The longer you wait to change out of sweaty or wet clothes, the longer you surround your vagina with moist, damp, humid conditions that are perfect for yeast to grow. “Everybody's on the go, jetting from workouts to pick up groceries or this and that,” says Ali. But if you don’t take the time to change into something dry, you’re setting the stage for infection.

Cotton underwear can be a comfortable choice, but it may also hold on to dampness, says Cackovic. “It's like wearing a towel, essentially,” he says. He recommends choosing moisture-wicking fabrics that pull water and sweat away from your skin. But more important than your fabric choice is keeping things fresh and dry: If the clothes near your crotch are damp, change them as soon as you can.

3. Burning the midnight oil

This article was originally published at Prevention. Reprinted with permission from the author.