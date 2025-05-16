Metabolism can be your body's greatest asset or its biggest obstacle. Metabolism enables your body to burn calories and function at its best, but it can be easily disrupted.

A 2022 study explained that many of our everyday habits and activities can slow down metabolism, resulting in weight gain, fatigue, and overall poor physical health. The key to a healthy metabolism is knowing what helps and what hurts it. Here are the top ten things that slow your metabolism and how to fix them.

Here are 10 everyday mistakes that secretly slow down your metabolism, according to research:

1. You're not eating enough

If you don't take in enough calories, your body will go into starvation mode. It will slow down its metabolism to store the few calories it is getting for fuel. Make sure you're taking in at least 1400 calories a day. Try to eat smaller meals throughout the day to keep your metabolism going strong all day.

2. You don't sleep enough

CrizzyStudio / Shutterstock

A lack of sleep slows down metabolism because you use less energy and therefore move less when you’re tired. You burn calories when you sleep. The less shut-eye you get, the fewer calories you burn. Be sure to get six to eight hours of sleep to rejuvenate your body and kick-start your metabolism.

Studies have found that sleep deprivation can alter hormone levels associated with appetite regulation, impacting how the body processes food and burns energy. Sleep deprivation can also impair cognitive function, making it harder to focus, make healthy food choices, and manage stress.

3. You're on your period

During your menstrual cycle, your body loses iron, which carries oxygen to your muscles and tissues. This means your muscles aren't getting sufficient iron, which will make you tired and bring your metabolism to a grinding halt. Try eating food high in iron during your period or take an iron supplement to correct the problem.

4. Your food contains pesticides

Pesticides commonly found in fruits and vegetables can interfere with your metabolism and stop your body from burning calories, leading to weight gain. Opt for organic fruits and vegetables to eliminate the threat of pesticides and keep your metabolism revving to go.

While there is limited research connecting pesticides in food to a slowed metabolism, one study suggests that pesticide exposure can impact metabolic processes and potentially contribute to metabolic disorders, such as obesity and diabetes. Exposure to pesticides may also have psychological effects, such as increased anxiety or depression, which can further impact metabolic processes.

5. You eat the wrong types of food

If you're eating a lot of "white" carbohydrates, it can inhibit your body from burning fat efficiently. Switch to whole grain breads and pastas with ample fiber. Fiber can increase metabolism by up to 30 percent.

Also, make sure you're getting enough protein, which also increases metabolism by 30 percent immediately following a meal. Add yogurt or nuts to each meal to reap this benefit and avoid unhealthy food.

6. You don't move enough

Studies show that sitting for just 20 minutes can slow metabolism. If you have to sit for work or school, try to get up for a quick stretch or break to get you moving. Even two minutes of movement is enough to break up your static period and get your metabolism moving.

According to a 2015 study, this happens because reduced physical activity impacts your overall energy expenditure, including non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT), which burns calories through everyday activities like standing and cleaning. A sedentary lifestyle can also be linked to factors such as stress, which can further impact metabolism by affecting hormone levels.

7. You eat at the wrong times

Knot9Images / Shutterstock

Not eating meals at the same time each day confuses your body as to when it should burn calories, so your metabolism slows. Eat at the same time each day so your metabolism works continuously.

Also, it's important to know that metabolism is at its highest during the morning and early afternoon. Avoid eating late at night. Eat the bulk of your calories earlier in the day to burn the most calories and stave off weight gain.

8. You lack Vitamin D

Vitamin D preserves muscle tissue, and muscle is what powers your metabolism. Try to eat foods rich in vitamin D every day, like tuna, salmon, milk, shrimp, and eggs.

Vitamin D deficiency can contribute to a slower metabolism and make it harder to manage weight, particularly in older adults and those with chronic health issues. Research suggests that low vitamin D levels can also contribute to depression and stress, which can further impact metabolism.

9. You drink too much

Two or more alcoholic drinks will slow metabolism because your body will use the alcohol for fuel, instead of the fat you're storing. Indulge in a drink occasionally. But don't overdo it if you want to maintain a healthy weight.

10. You lack the right amount of calcium

Calcium is what determines your body's fat metabolism. The amount of calcium you ingest will dictate if calories are used as fuel or stored as fat, causing weight gain and a sluggish metabolism.

Drink milk or eat low-fat dairy products that are calcium-fortified, like cheeses and yogurts, to make sure you're getting enough calcium. If you make the necessary changes based on this list, you will see an improvement in your metabolism and your overall physical fitness.

Speak with your physician to make sure you are on a proper diet and exercise program and to discuss any questions or concerns you have about your metabolism. Follow this list and metabolism will be your friend, not your enemy.

Donna Begg is an expert editor, researcher, and analyst affiliated with Consumer Health Digest, where she works with beauty and health experts.