There are various reasons high blood pressure happens with different factors that come into play. For most people resorting to medications is the most accessible way to manage their blood pressure. Of course, medications are important for cases that cannot be managed, but blood pressure also tells us a lot about our spiritual well-being.

You might have heard people say their blood pressure is high because of stress and they will have to live with it for the rest of their life. I'm going to invite you to challenge the idea that high blood pressure is for life and see if we can do something about it.

Here's the metaphysical connection between your spirit & your blood pressure

Pressure presents a challenge to overcome

DimaBerlin via Shutterstock

I'm not just inviting you to challenge it, I'm going to give you some different perspectives to look at to see what resonates and if you can relate.

You can start looking at what areas of your life, or the ways events happening around you affect your blood pressure by inducing stress into your life.

There are two types of blood pressure, one is high blood pressure while the other is low blood pressure. We're talking about both, but first I want to look at the more common high blood pressure.

The high-pressure challenge

From a metaphysical or medically intuitive perspective., High blood pressure can mean people are dependent on you and it is like everyone around you is putting so much stress on you. High blood pressure is a way your body reacts to stress, as evidenced in a 2009 study.

You're trying to keep up with the demands of your surroundings, you're trying to cope with all the priorities and it gets overwhelming and that's a part of what's causing the high blood pressure,

I know it sounds a lot simpler said than done, but when you start looking at it and go, Oh, where am I getting all this pressure, is this from a particular person, is this from a particular situation like my environment or workplace?

A study of hypertension and stress management supports how the moment you identify the source of this pressure and come up with a strategy to manage it, it should resolve. Because at the end of the day, you want your body to heal and be self-reliant, so you can enjoy your life much more.

The low-pressure challenge

AJR Photo via Shutterstock

Low blood pressure is different because for most people it is the result of self-induced stress and pressure, your internal pressure. It is like you to do so much, way more than you need to, you are at it constantly and tell yourself, "I need to do more, I'm not doing enough, and no matter what I do, it's not enough." When that pattern is running, it contributes to low blood pressure, as evidenced in a study of low blood pressure and self-perceived well-being.

Yes, different diets can also contribute to blood pressure changes, as shown in a study on diet, blood pressure, and hypertension. But, at the end of the day, we have different packages (bodies) that have been handed over to us through our ancestry, which also influences blood pressure.

Reduce stress and regulate pressure

An energetic system runs your life whether you choose to bring more pressure into your life or somebody else brings it, it's still part of your energy system, and emotions and energetics need to be cleared so your heart can de-stress for a little bit longer.

That's how to look at blood pressure, whether it's high or low. Where is the source of the pressure? Where is the stress and overwhelm coming from, internally or externally?

The moment you identify your clear intention, your journey towards solving it begins. I would encourage you to start taking a look at what's going on, and what is causing back-to-back pressure.

Archanaa Shyam is an Intuitive Visionary Strategist and Catalyst and medical intuitive who is a student of Shamanic Astrology. She is a medical intuitive, a master energy transmitter and channel, and integrates all of these interests and talents into helping clients in various ways.