5 Easy Ways To Look Effortlessly Ageless (Without Botox Or Surgery)

There's a lot you can do to alter the way you look and cover up what you don't like.

Makeup hides zits, spandex smoothens out belly bloat and you can even contour yourself to some bigger breasts. But while our arsenal of beauty tools can fix most issues, the one enemy we never defeat is time. Unless you're Marty McFly with a souped-up Delorean, there's no time machine for your face.

Nothing can make you feel worse than when you look back on old pictures and compare your looks from then and now. You think you look the same as when you were 20 years old until it's three in the morning and you're crying in front of a mirror wondering where these wrinkles came from.

Though aging can never really be slowed down, it can be a lot easier when you start taking care of yourself.

Self-care and self-love are so important, it's stupid. If you stop focusing on yourself, you won't have the energy or ability to live the life you want and be the kind of person you want to be.

While you may think those kinds of speeches are better meant for those college grads who are just starting their lives, they're just important to people who are farther down the road.

No matter how old you are, you deserve to look and feel your best. And you can only do that when you stop and take real care of yourself.

Here are 5 easy ways to look effortlessly ageless, without Botox:

1. Put on some weight

​It's been scientifically proven that being too thin over 40 can make your face appear older, thanks to the loss of volume that creates jowls and wrinkles. So, go eat a piece of chocolate cake and celebrate your newfound anti-aging routine.

Best news ever. I know. You can thank me later.

2. Paint your nails

​Another tell-tale sign of aging is your hands. One quick trick that can distract people into thinking you're younger is wearing nail polish — especially jewel-toned hues.

And make sure you're also taking care of the skin on your hands. Because dried-out, crepe skin is the literal worst when it comes to looking old.

3. Play up your eyes

Eyes are one of the first areas that show your age the fastest, and wearing just lipstick isn't helping. No need to get too crazy, just a touch of glowing shadow in the center of your lid and inner corner is all you need to brighten you up.

Find a video tutorial on how to apply eye shadow for beginners, if you feel like getting a bit more in-depth.

4. Stop moisturizing your skin and start hydrating

​As we already know, one of the worst signs of aging is crepe skin, where your skin dries out so much that it literally starts looking like crepe paper. Though your first instinct might be to dose yourself in the most intense moisturizer you can find, maybe try hydrating your skin instead with something more lighter.

5. Change your hair part

​This simple switch can make a huge difference. The side that you part your hair on the most is the one that sees the sun the most (a.k.a the color fades and becomes dull, and may even show more grey hair!).

Cue the hair flip. Immediate reset and refresh.

Emily Blackwood is a freelance writer, editor, and journalist who covers relationships, entertainment & news, pop culture, and wellness.