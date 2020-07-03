21 Best Face Mists To Hydrate & Refresh Your Skin

Spray away dryness, irritation and stress.

Facial mists, or face mists, are a polarizing beauty product. Some people swear by them for keeping a healthy glow throughout the day, while others see them as nothing but an overpriced bottle of water.

I sit somewhere in the middle during this debate. Yes, I know these products aren’t miracle workers and won’t cure all my skin problems, but when I use them as part of my skincare routine, I see a difference. (I have combination skin and can be acne-prone, so if I find a product that hydrates my skin and calms my breakouts without clogging my pores, I’m here for it.)

What are facial mists?

Facial mists are designed to refresh the skin and restore hydration throughout the day. Most are non-comedogenic so they won’t cause breakouts.

They won’t replace any of your skincare products (except maybe a toner), but they are great for boosting your skin’s natural glow between your morning and nighttime cleanse. They also work as a pick-me-up when you’re feeling worn out from staring at your laptop or running around doing errands.

But with a product that divides opinions this much, it’s important you get your hands on a good one to get your money’s worth.

What are the best face mists to hydrate your skin?

I suggest keeping one (or more!) of these sprays in your handbag, on your desk, or in your car for hydration that lasts all day.

1. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist

For a tropical vacation that you can throw in your handbag, check out this deliciously scented mist. It’s cruelty-free, gluten-free and vegan, and has a bunch of natural ingredients like apple cider vinegar to calm inflammation and pimples.

(Sephora, $28)

2. Thayers Natural Remedies Rose Petal Facial Mist

Thayers is a favorite brand among skincare junkies because it uses simple ingredients and gets the job done without hurting your bank account. This mist has witch hazel and aloe vera, which are great for acne-prone skin.

(Target, $4.49)

3. Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

I’ve never really understood Tatcha’s cult following, but the ingredient list in this product is pretty impressive. It’s got a bunch of humectants that draw in moisture from the atmosphere to keep your skin hydrated even after the spray dries.

(Sephora, $48)

4. Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

This spray was my savior when I spent my summers working long shifts in humid restaurants. A quick spritz will turn your skin from oily to glowy. Its light scent will keep you feeling refreshed and hydrated.

(Ulta, $12)

5. Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender

It would be overkill to include all of the Mario Badescu spray, but I have to recommend just one more! This spray is like aromatherapy in a bottle and is great to calm you in moments of stress. The lavender and chamomile are soothing, so you could even spray this on your pillow for a good night’s sleep.

(Sephora, $12)

6. Volition Beauty Oil-Control Mattifying Mist

I personally love looking like I’ve just dipped my face in some natural oil, but the dewy look isn’t for everyone. If you need something to combat your oily skin or just want a matte finish, this spray will absorb sebum and minimize pores without drying out your skin.

(Sephora, $29)

7. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist

This is one of those “does exactly what it says” products that gives you lasting hydration throughout the day. It contains a bunch of things that food bloggers would include in a healthy breakfast, like acai and goji berries, but they also have amazing benefits when applied topically.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Mist

If you’re prone to irritation or have sensitive skin, mists can aggravate your skin. But key ingredients in this spray, such as holly leaf extract and niacinamide, work together to soothe sensitivity and rebuild damaged skin.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. La Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Spray for Sensitive Skin

Another popular choice for calming irritation is this La Roche Posay spray. It contains selenium, an antioxidant that heals broken, damaged skin. It can also be used to replace your toner after cleansing, making it an amazing two-in-one product.

(Target, $12.99)

10. Kiehl's Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist

This is such a luxurious product for the price tag. Ginseng is an energizing ingredient that will boost circulation and brighten your complexion instantly. It also contains protective amino acids and vitamins that will prevent pollution from seeping into your skin.

(Sephora, $27)

11. Yes To Tomatoes Acne Fighting Facial Mist Spray

Amazing ingredients in this product like witch hazel and salicylic acid are known to fight off breakouts and pimples. If you’re having a makeup-free day, spraying this throughout the day will target even the most stubborn acne.

(Walmart, $9.98)

12. Pixi By Petra Hydrating Milky Mist

Clear mists can feel a little pointless for dry skin, especially if you love a creamy moisturizer. This mist has a milky formula that soaks into the skin rather than sitting on top of it, giving you a deeper hydration. Its only flaw is that you can’t use it over makeup because the creamy texture will mess up your look.

(Target, $15)

13. Olay Cooling Facial Mist with Cucumber Water & White Mint

Like Mario Badescu sprays, this Olay one comes in a lot of different formulas, but this one is definitely my favorite. Cucumber and mint are soothing on the skin, so I recommend it to anyone who gets a lot of redness.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. Valjean Labs Face Mist

Aging skin sometimes needs a little extra help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Using this vitamin C spray throughout the day will brighten your complexion and give you a youthful glow.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Youth To The People Adaptogen Activated Mist with Reishi and Ashwagandha

The name might be a tongue twister, but this product is simple. The Hyaluronic acid and shea butter will moisturize dry skin, while powerful herbs like reishi and ashwagandha fight against dehydration.

(Sephora, $42)

16. Burt's Bees Hydrating Facial Mist

This is great for winter or in dryer climates when skin tends to get a little flaky. You can’t always carry around a tub of moisturizer, but this will keep your skin hydrated when you’re out of the house. Plus, it can be tucked into your gym bag or briefcase.

(Target, $12.99)

17. Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist

For acne-prone skin, this soothing spray will hydrate without clogging your pores. Key ingredients of rose water, coconut water, and aloe vera are also good at healing acne scars.

(Sephora, $32)

18. Wander Beauty Glow Getter Mist

I love using sprays as a base to makeup, but this one can be applying before, during, and after the makeup process to prime, hydrate, and set. It contains avocado oil which is quickly becoming one of my favorite natural oils in my skincare routine because it soothes and hydrates the skin.

(Sephora, $28)

19. MDNA Skin Rose Mist

Would you guess that Madonna is 61? Because I wouldn’t, and her youthful glow is making me want to take out a loan for her “made by Madonna” facial spray. Is it obscenely expensive for a facial spray? Yes, but again, have you seen how good Madonna looks?

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

Vacations abroad are off the table for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still get a bronzed glow. I reach for this product a lot in the winter when my tan begins to fade, but I might need a top-up this summer if lockdown keeps me indoors for much longer.

(Sephora, $30)

21. Tower 28 Beauty SOS Save.Our.Skin Daily Rescue Facial Spray

This product keeps it simple with just 3 ingredients: water, sodium chloride, and hypochlorous acid, so you won’t be irritated by a bunch of different chemicals. It removes the bad bacteria that builds up your skin throughout the day and will leave you feeling refreshed.

(Sephora, $28)

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.