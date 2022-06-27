6 Gross Reasons Your Teeth Get Yellow

Maybe you’ve looked through your selfies-with-friends photos lately and noticed that your smile appears off-color compared to the others. Or perhaps you’re just seeing a bit of yellow creeping into teeth that used to be whiter. What gives?

First, some info on how teeth can get this way: Enamel is the outer layer of your teeth and is generally white to whitish-blue-gray, as well as somewhat translucent, according to dentist Harold Katz, DDS, founder of The California Breath Clinics. The layer just beneath, called dentin, becomes visible as the enamel layer becomes thinner. The color of dentin? You guessed it: yellow.

Fortunately, there are some changes you can make to keep enamel stronger and prevent that dentin from peeking through—as well as reduce the food stains that can cause yellow teeth. Here are some common habits to switch up:

Here are the 6 main reasons your teeth get yellow:

1. You’re overusing mouthwash or choosing one that’s too acidic.

One of the toughest environments for your teeth is a dry mouth, Katz says. That’s because saliva has a combination of minerals, enzymes, and oxygen compounds that keep the pH balance in your mouth neutral—reducing the acid that can wear away enamel. Saliva also bathes the teeth regularly to knock out bacteria and to prevent stains from adhering to the enamel.

“What is disheartening is that many commercial types of mouthwash are very acidic, and if used very frequently, may destroy precious tooth enamel,” says Katz. So, if you’re taking frequent swigs of mouthwash to keep your breath fresh, you may want to consider other strategies, like brushing more frequently and getting regular dental cleanings.

2. You’re loading up on acidic fruits and vegetables.

Just as more acidic mouthwash can thin out tooth enamel, so too can acids in the diet, says Katz. These include citrus fruits and juices, tomatoes, pineapples, vinegar, carbonated beverages, some sports drinks, and certain salad dressings that are vinegar-based.

That doesn’t mean you need to cut all of these out of your life, but it’s a good idea to sip some water after eating or drinking them, advises Katz. He suggests consuming more water to prevent staining as well, especially from choices like blueberries, dark tea, and red wine.

3. You’re a coffee fiend all day long.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

This article was originally published at Prevention . Reprinted with permission from the author.