You Can Tell Someone's A True Friend By 9 Phrases They Say In Casual Conversation

True friends have a way of making you feel cared for without making a big deal about it.

Healthy friendships can make life happier and a lot less lonely, but it isn't always easy to tell whether someone is a true friend or simply being polite. Friendships can look different depending on your circumstances, but the basics usually stay the same. A true friend is someone you can trust and count on when life gets hard. The simple things they say during casual conversation can show just how much your friendship matters to them.

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Here are 9 phrases someone says when they're actually a true friend:

1. "I got you."

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A good friend will always have your back. Whether you need emotional support or someone to stay by your side, true friends try to be there for you. They also do this without keeping score.

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For example, a true friend may offer to help clean up after dinner without expecting praise or a favor in return. True friends don't disappear the moment helping becomes inconvenient. They make an effort to support you when you need it, and they don't treat their kindness like a favor you'll have to repay later.

When you get into the habit of helping your friends out, they will do the same. Little things like this are signs of a good friendship.

2. "I was just thinking about you!"

A good friend will not be afraid to reach out first. They will reach out to you, even if it's not to go out or plan some sort of activity, but just to talk. They're interested in hearing about your life and staying connected, even when there isn't a special reason to reach out.

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They also will want to talk to you about bigger things, not just gossip. A phrase like "I was just thinking about you" shows that they value your friendship and think about you even when you aren't together.

3. "How are you really doing?"

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If you're lucky, you'll have friends who know you well enough to notice when something is wrong. These friends will always make sure you are comfortable enough to share how you are actually feeling, not just what you want them to think.

True friends may notice when you're pretending everything is fine. They also want you to know that you can trust them and share how you truly feel with them.

4. "Did I upset you?"

A good friend should take accountability. They'll want you to feel safe enough to tell them when they've hurt you, and they'll take steps to make things right. This shows that they deal with conflict well and don't take things personally.

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If someone repeatedly refuses to apologize or take responsibility, it may be a sign that they don't value the friendship as much as you do.

5. "I'm here if you need anything."

This is a simple phrase, but it's important. Offering emotional support or practical help lets a friend know they don't have to handle everything alone.

To have good friends, you need to be a good friend first. Letting someone know you are in their corner is one of the first ways to show you are a good friend.

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6. "Take all the time you need"

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Another mark of a good friendship is not pressuring each other. A patient friend understands that life doesn't always go according to plan, but they can still expect you to respect their time.

Sometimes we don't want to open up to a friend immediately, even if we have known them for a long time. This simple phrase lets the other person know that there is no rush.

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Life happens, and friendships look different as adults than they do as teenagers. The mark of a good friendship is being able to let time pass, but when you see each other again, it's like nothing has changed.

7. "Let me know when you get home safe"

In a world with FindMy and Life360, it's much easier to see if your friends got home safe than it used to be. However, it's still good practice to send a text to make sure they are home safe. It shows that you care about your friends' well-being and safety. It's just nice for your friend to know that you care about them.

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8. "Tell me more"

When I'm with my best friends, we talk for hours. And I mean, HOURS. One of the marks of a good friend is an active listener. When I'm with my friends, I want to know that they are listening to me. If they aren't, then I personally feel like I'm wasting my time.

Saying something like "Tell me more" shows that you're listening and genuinely interested in what your friend has to say.

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9. "I'm so proud of you"

Most people appreciate knowing that someone notices their effort and progress. We want the people we care about to notice when we're trying or accomplishing something important to us. Hearing from a friend that they are proud of you can make all the difference.

Sometimes we feel like nobody is noticing our efforts and accomplishments, so hearing it from somebody is the mark of a good friend.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.