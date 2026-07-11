People Who Still Feel Like Best Friends After Years Of Marriage Never Quit Making These 4 Things A Priority

Intimacy is complicated and easily misunderstood by new partners as well as by those in committed relationships. Often, this misunderstanding arises because people think there's just one type of intimate connection.

In reality, there are different types of intimacy that people need in a relationship, and differing ways we perceive intimacy differently: physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. All four needs are present in every person, though in different proportions and at different times.

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People who are still best friends after years of marriage never quit making these things a priority:

1. Physical intimacy

Some people must begin their intimate connections with touch, whether it is simple affection, deeper nurturing, or physical interaction. Others are more comfortable sharing their emotions first. They need to know how the other feels about them before they can connect.

People who prefer to initially connect physically feel wanted when their partners give and receive touch that awakens their senses. Touching that is compatible in rhythm, frequency, and style can bring both partners instantly close if both want the same thing in the same way.

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Because intimacy is so often correlated with physical touch, this area should be the easiest to talk about first, yet I often find that both new and established partners are not able to honestly share what they want in this domain. Because of the fear of offending or making the other partner feel uncomfortable, many couples develop less-than-optimum physical connections.

2. Emotional intimacy

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The open sharing of emotional states is, for many, the most important basis for trust and comfort and must precede any other intimate connection. It is painful to feel more vulnerable than one’s partner, especially in times of need.

Knowing that a partner tracks, intuits, understands, and supports the emotional experience of another allows couples to form the foundation from which all other intimate interactions are safe. If one or both partners need to be known deeply, understood, and accepted before they can be intimate any other way, the other partner(s) must work to make that happen.

3. Mental intimacy

When partners can share their most intimate thoughts, feelings, and motivations, they can create a melding of minds that makes people feel like they live in each other’s minds. When they feel their ideas and opinions truly matter to the other, they automatically share more openly and are more vulnerable. Here's an example:

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“He is one complicated guy intellectually and incredibly interesting to me. I look forward to how he thinks and where he gets those fascinating ideas. He cares what I think, too, and takes me seriously when I see things differently. We almost always end up melding our thoughts into new ways of looking at things.”

4. Spiritual intimacy

Spirituality, for most, is feeling part of something greater than the self that both humbles and enriches the spirit. Partners who feel as if they are doing that together feel solidarity and closeness that they cannot achieve any other way. They can do it in a place of worship or under a waterfall in a beautiful forest.

What is important is to capture a common sense of wonder, while feeling simultaneously protected and inspired. Some partners have shared with me that they pray or meditate in each other’s presence before seeking intimacy in other ways.

Couples can be lost in confusion when they send each other double messages about when to move closer or offer distance. Fortunately, a couple that has taken the time to truly understand each other’s ways of expressing intimacy can better understand those behaviors.

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They can better interpret and more accurately respond to what their partners want and create clearer communications. That does not mean they are automatically obligated to do exactly what is asked, but it does give them guidelines. Even if they can't give everything their partners may want, they can improvise and negotiate new possibilities with that knowledge.

As a beginning, partners can ask each other to share the answers to the following questions. The more extensive and complete their answers, the more they can make decisions about their availability to comply. It is crucial that the partner listening does not invalidate or question the answers; they may be deeply personal and vulnerable, and must be respected.

Physical: How and when do you like to be touched by me? Mental: What can we talk about that is interesting and fulfilling to you? Emotional: How can I make you feel safe to talk openly about your feelings? Spiritual: What gives you meaning in life that you would like to share with me?

When both partners understand each other's thoughts and feelings, and how they are communicated in intimate interactions, they will be more likely to respond accurately to each other’s needs and requests. The old patterns of misunderstanding and frustration will give way to a new kind of closeness.

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Dr. Randi Gunther is a clinical psychologist and marriage counselor who helps singles and couples.