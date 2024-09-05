Woman Goes No Contact With Her Spoiled 13-Year-Old Sister After She Stains Her Clothes With Self-Tanner

A girl has declared that she is no longer speaking to her 13-year-old sister after the teen destroyed her personal property without informing her.

She described her sister as a spoiled brat who gets away with her behavior too often and has, therefore, decided to cease all contact with her.

The girl cut contact with her 13-year-old sister after she spilled self-tanner all over her white clothes.

Brianna Petruzzi vented her frustrations about her sister in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 14 million times.

Advertisement

Petruzzi said that she wasn't the only one in her family who had issues with her little sister and noted that her other siblings could not stand her either.

@briannapetruzzi anyways if anyone knows how to get fake tan and foundation out of light clothes lmk!!! 😀 ♬ original sound - bri 🪽

Advertisement

She started her story by revealing that while she was visiting with family for a few days, she opened up her suitcase and noticed stains on her clothes.

Initially, Petruzzi assumed that something had leaked in her bag. However, she soon realized that her little sister had spilled self-tanner on her clothes and attempted to cover up the evidence.

The self-tanner ruined one of Brianna’s brand-new white shirts that she had purchased only days ago.

Petruzzi provided viewers with some background on her sister to give them more insight into the kind of person she was dealing with.

“This girl is 13, doesn’t brush her teeth, puts a full face of makeup and foundation on every day, gets spoiled to the point where she earns more expensive things than me, my mom, and my other sister combined, and will say the worst [stuff] you ever heard to your face about you,” she said.

Advertisement

Despite her sister’s awful behavior, Petruzzi said she tried her best to be nice to her and received nothing in return (with her sister even telling her that she’d be prettier if she got a nose job!)

This is not the first incident Petruzzi considered cutting contact with her bratty sister. Just last month, after the two had an argument, her sister claimed that she was going to sort through their mother’s clothes and pick out some to donate to Good Will.

However, when Petruzzi and her mother entered the room to check on the teen, they found that she had stripped her mother’s closet clean of all her clothes and even stained a few outfits.

“If anyone knows any good wilderness camps, leave them down below because I [expletive] can’t,” a very frustrated Petruzzi exclaimed.

Advertisement

Just a few months ago, Petruzzi's sister Jenna stopped speaking to their younger sister and took to TikTok to explain why.

According to Jenna, her little sister stole her clothes, used her bed, and even used her toothbrush while Jenna was out of town. It was not the first time her sister overstepped her boundaries, and she feared that even with cutting contact, it wouldn’t be the last.

“She doesn’t care about anyone else’s stuff; she will curse you out no matter where you’re at; she is just very destructive,” Jenna said.

Advertisement

In the comments section of her video, she said her parents had given up on attempting to discipline her.

“They have tried discipline. She doesn’t respond to anything because even if her stuff is taken, she doesn’t care. She’s had talk after talk about why it’s wrong, too,” she clarified.

Growing up, it is normal for siblings to get under each other’s skin from time to time, and when you’re all living under the same roof, bickering is bound to happen.

Even adult siblings get into arguments.

While is perfectly common for siblings to have disagreements, it is important to set boundaries with them when it comes to your personal space and belongings. Especially since this little sister doesn't learn her lesson through communication, setting boundaries creates consequences.

Advertisement

Laurie Carmichael, a licensed marriage and family therapist in San Marino, Calif., told Time to follow this basic conversation template: “If you say or do X again, I will need to do Y.” Adding, “It’s very clearly naming what it is and saying what’s going to happen,” she said.

Even though the youngest Petruzzi sister still has some growing up to do, it does not excuse her repeated disrespectful behavior toward her siblings.

If she wants a future relationship with her siblings, she needs to take their boundaries seriously, change her attitude, and stop using their toothbrushes, especially if she goes days without brushing her own teeth!

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.