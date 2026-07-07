6 Wholesome Ways Boomers Spent Their Summers That Would Actually Be Good For Younger Generations

For most kids, summer is the best time of the year. You’re out of school and without constant supervision from your parents. The days are longer. You get more time to spend with your friends before your mom calls you in for bedtime.

Baby boomers spent their summers busy with loads of wholesome activities that built a treasure trove of wonderful memories and critical life skills. Today, though, most kids don’t spend long hours outside the way that they did. My mom was restrictive with my screen time, but many of my friends were allowed to play on their devices all day. Because of that, many people in the younger generation spend their summers differently from how their grandparents did, but it would be so much better for their own kids if they changed that back to how it was.

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Boomers spent their summers in these wholesome ways that would be way better for younger generations than the way things are

1. Reading

Sometimes, your friends aren't available during the summer. They might be going on trips or spending quality time with their families. As kids, boomers whose friends were away would have to think of ways to entertain themselves. Many of them would have fun reading on their own. They could disappear into a story and get lost in it for hours. Kids today don't always have the same feeling when reading.

They might not get sucked into a book because they don't want to read. Many kids today see reading as purely educational rather than something enjoyable. They might not choose to read in their free time if they feel like reading is only done for school assignments. Still, reading can help you learn and expand your vocabulary if kids are actively reading rather than feeling forced to.

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2. Going camping

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Camping used to be a fun way for boomers to spend their summers when they were kids. It gave them time to spend with their families and enjoy the outdoors. Being outdoors can have many positive effects on children. It exposes them to more vitamin D from the sun, which helps kids grow healthy and strong.

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There were also plenty of fun activities to do while camping. Some people choose to hike to a campsite. This can give them physical exercise, which can also help kids grow. Families will also probably bring food to avoid going hungry while camping. Picnics in the woods can be a very picturesque way to find joy in the summer months.

Kids can also come up with ghost stories to tell their family around a campfire. This can inspire them to exercise more than their body. They can practice their creativity too. With all the benefits of camping for children, parents can choose to bring back this old habit to help their kids.

3. Doing arts and crafts

Kids have new ways to enjoy themselves in the summer. They can find endless amounts of entertainment from the apps on their devices. They can also find it through the numerous TV shows and movies if their parents have a streaming service subscription.

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Boomers didn't have the same option. They might have spent their free time doing arts and crafts instead. If they really liked a particular activity, it might inspire them to pick it up as a hobby. These hobbies can help improve their lives.

Hobbies are a way for people to work through their emotions. Having a hobby centered on arts and crafts usually leads us to create something like a painting or a quilt. These tangible creations can give people a sense of accomplishment. Without participating in arts and crafts over the summer, younger kids might not be able to find a hobby they enjoy.

4. Playing in their front yard

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Today, more people are living in cities than in the suburbs. Boomers grew up in a different place. When they were young, many people chose to live in the suburbs, which meant they often had front yards. Some young boomers played with their neighborhood friends in their yards. My mom made me do the same, and it has made me more creative than my friends who didn’t.

When my mom forced my sisters and me outside, we had to think of fun things to do. We made up games to act out. Sometimes we would use materials from our house to make a slip-and-slide. Kids in the younger generation could benefit in the same way by following boomers' example.

5. Working

I was always looking forward to the second half of May. It was when summer started, and I didn’t have to deal with all the restrictions of school life. However, there was about a week of pure summer for me. By the end of May, I had to have a summer job, or I would be stuck doing chores around the house until school started again.

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Some people hear this and think it was too strict, but I'm thankful my mom made me do that. Summer jobs can help kids learn a lot. It taught me to have a good work ethic, so I could make more money. It showed me the importance of a hard day's work. It also gave me extra cash to spend when I was off work and hanging out with my friends.

Boomers who spent their summers working learned about this too. It might also have helped them in their adult lives. Summer work as a kid can prepare someone for hard work and for managing their income later in life.

6. Riding their bikes

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Fewer kids ride bikes today than when boomers were growing up. Bikes were a way many boomers navigated their neighborhoods and towns. Kids today choose not to ride bikes for several reasons.

For one, they have devices. They don’t always need to go out and meet up with their friends. They can connect with them online and play games together or just chat. Without needing to go somewhere for social interaction, fewer kids feel the need to rely on bikes.

This is also due to changes in traffic patterns. According to a study done by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, fewer kids are riding bikes because “there are fewer sidewalks, more traffic, and fewer safe spaces to ride”. This has made many parents reluctant to get their children bikes.

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If they aren’t using them and they are more dangerous to ride, parents might decide that buying a bike isn’t worth it. Without getting a bike from their parents, children might never learn to ride.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.