If you were lucky enough to have your grandparents be an important part of your childhood, I envy you. I lived close to mine until I was 10, then we moved across the country. As I write this, I'm thinking about how that change affected me.

Kids who are raised with grandparents around all the time will most likely have different values than kids who weren't, because having a close relationship with adult figures who aren't your parents helps you see the world differently.

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Values kids who spend a lot of time with their grandparents carry with them throughout life:

1. They understand the importance of family traditions and will pass them on

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The more family you have around growing up, the more likely you are to have traditions you hold dear. Traditions get passed down from one generation to the next, and the more people who participate, the longer they stay alive.

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Most of us are nostalgic for some time in our childhood. Things felt simpler back then, and as we grow older, we're desperate to recreate that feeling for ourselves. Grandparents are a big part of that. Two's company, three's a party, and a gathering feels like a true family when it's more than just your parents at the table.

2. They have respect for others regardless of age

Growing up with grandparents close by gives kids another set of people to learn from and talk to. Those conversations teach them to listen to someone whose life looks nothing like theirs.

Grandparents have lived through things kids can't imagine yet. Hearing those stories, over and over, teaches kids that everyone has a history you can't see from the outside. That habit of assuming there's more to a person follows them into adulthood.

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Then there’s the love and admiration kids have for their grandparents. Grandparents are authority figures, but they often have more patience and understanding. That mix builds respect, especially when the grandparents show respect for the kids in return. Clinical psychologist Barbara Greenberg, Ph.D., offered this advice to grandparents: "Use the wisdom of your years to teach your grandchildren gentle life lessons. At some point in their lives they will thank you for this. They may at times listen to you while tuning out their own parents."

3. They develop good manners and politeness

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Grandparents tend to be the ones who notice whether you said please and thank you. They'll gently remind you to look someone in the eye and wait until everyone is served before you eat.

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Parents tend to be overwhelmed and exhausted during the years with little ones. They might not have the energy to correct every missed thank you or interruption, especially when it ends in a fight. Grandparents are different. They’re there to pick up the slack, and kids often respond better to them.

It might feel old-fashioned, but these habits stick, especially when grandparents are around all the time to reinforce them. Kids who grew up with that kind of gentle correction often become adults who treat politeness as a part of everyday life.

4. They want to be around family

When family is a regular part of your week and not just a holiday event, you start just enjoying everyone. Sunday dinners and ordinary afternoons at Grandma's house teach kids that family is something you make time for.

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You might not realize how family-oriented you are until you’re out in the real world and see that not everyone grew up this way. You call your parents. You remember birthdays. You’d rather spend a weekend with relatives than avoid them, and you want your own home to feel as close as the one you grew up in.

5. They understand kindness and generosity

Ask anyone with a close grandparent, and they'll probably tell you about their thoughtfulness, usually in the form of cash and sweet treats.

Grandparents love to give, or at least most do. Watching someone give freely, with their time, their food, their attention, and their love, shows them what generosity looks like in practice. Many grow into adults who give the same way.

6. They put effort into building a community of love around them

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A kid who grows up around grandparents usually grows up around a lot of people. They see firsthand what it looks like to spend time and effort building and maintaining relationships.

As adults, they’re more likely to get to know their neighbors and understand that a community only works if people take care of one another.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.