Grandparents Still Do 9 Outdated Things When Kids Come Over That Are Actually Quite Good For Them

With the right routines, grandparenting can positively influence grandkids and grandparents cognitively and emotionally.

Even if grandparents do slightly outdated things when their grandkids come over, it's really quite good for them. They're helping their grandchildren learn life lessons and new perspectives.

Outdated things grandparents still do when kids come over that are really good for them

1. Putting screens away

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Analog hobbies are coming back into style, warmly coined "grandpa" and "grandma" hobbies for a reason. These are the generations of adults who grew up without the distraction of screens, and now, they're passing down the benefits of offline activities to their grandkids.

Unchecked screen time harms kids' well-being and mental health, but this time with their grandparents acts as a buffer. They can do things like walk outside or cook together, even read physical books. In the end, these activities are powerful tools.

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2. Having a family meal

For older generations, family time together wasn't a choice. It was simply part of life. Families cooked together and made family dinners a priority, and this time was an important part of their long-term development.

The conversation over a meal is the whole point of gathering as a family. And according to psychologist Anne Fishel, feeling heard and having space to share with family is part of what fosters long-term resilience.

So, while family dinners are becoming less of a priority in many households today, having grandparents who still want their grandkids to sit at the dinner table together is setting them up for success.

3. Letting them deal with boredom

Young people remember going to their grandparents' house and being told to "go play outside" or "make themselves busy." The same kind of unsupervised, unstructured play that their parents experienced growing up is now offered to them in small doses.

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It might sound like a nightmare to their parents who have filled their schedules to avoid boredom, but this kind of play is actually necessary. It stimulates their curiosity, and helps their critical thinking skills and overall identity.

4. Letting them manage their battles

Grandparents helping their grandkids' development allow them the freedom to figure out small arguments with their siblings or even problems they've created for themselves doing chores. They let them fight their battles, even if their parents would prefer to step in right away.

It gives them a sense of independence and helps them think critically. It also teaches them to get comfortable with discomfort, in ways that will boost their well-being for years to come.

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5. Enforcing basic manners

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Even though older generations of parents might scoff at basic manners being outdated, experts tell a different story. According to a study from Social Psychology Quarterly, manners like saying "please" and "thank you" are becoming less common today.

So, even if it's not enforced at home or in school, the best grandparents still expect their grandkids to be polite and respectful when they come over. It makes a good impression on others and helps these kids to feel better about themselves.

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6. Making them practice patience

In a world that's completely dominated by convenience and stimulation, the discomfort of outdated rituals like practicing how to be patient or wait for something they want is exactly what their grandkids need.

It's not comfortable, but a tolerance for discomfort is exactly how they grow. If they're never uncomfortable and never regulate themselves by waiting, they grow into entitled adults.

7. Playing records

So much old-school media is completely lost on younger generations today. Yes, Gen Zers are bringing back analog habits and records, but younger grandkids aren't always exposed to these art forms.

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Music is healing in its own right, regardless of how it's listened to. But the ritual of listening to music on a record player is something that many kids only experience in the comfort of a grandparent's home. It's a whole experience.

8. Playing cards

According to a 2022 study, people who regularly play cards and physical board games often have better cognitive functioning and performance than those who do not.

So, it might seem outdated to trade mindless entertainment for a card game with their grandparents, but it's good for these kids. These are the kinds of analog activities that actually make a difference in their brains for the better.

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9. Talking on the phone

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Many kids may be wired to opt for the most convenient forms of communication, but if they're at a grandparent's house, they're going to be pushed out of their comfort zones. These grandparents make their grandchildren call home and even give them tasks that require stepping into a more old-school kind of world.

Their overbearing parents may protect their comfort, but their old-school grandparents offer them the space they need to grow.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.