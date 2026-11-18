Since every family is different, grandparents can't always have a close relationship with their grandkids, especially when they live far apart or don't see each other often. A study published in the Journal of Adult Development found that grandparents can have a lasting influence on their grandchildren, even as they grow into adults.

The best grandparents understand that staying close takes effort, and they find ways to remain involved in their grandkids' lives no matter how old they get. Sometimes they have to get creative to stay in touch, but even the smallest efforts can help them form a bond that lasts a lifetime. And while the relationship naturally changes as grandchildren get older, exceptional grandparents know that doesn't mean they have to grow apart.

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These are the 8 things exceptional grandparents do to stay close to their grandkids through every stage of life:

1. They invite their grandkids over for one-on-one visits

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According to Dr. Thomas R. Verny, MD, when grandparents spend time with their grandchildren, it benefits them both. The grandkids have the chance to learn from their grandparents and can stay active and social as they age.

But when family members live far apart, it’s harder to make this happen. In that case, the time they do spend together is usually part of a family reunion with lots of other relatives present, which makes one-on-one time difficult.

That's why grandparents who want to stay close invite their grandkids to come for one-on-one visits once they're old enough. Then they can make fun memories during their uninterrupted time together, which will keep their bond strong even when they can’t see each other often.

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2. They stay in touch through letters and snail mail

Writing letters is probably something that’s going to feel more natural to most grandparents than their grandchildren, but that doesn’t mean they can’t both give it a try. Getting mail feels exciting for kids, especially as it becomes rarer.

"A letter shows this person was thinking about me and took the time to actually put pen to paper," says Psychology and neuroscience professor Sara Algoe. They explained that handwritten notes make people feel valued and loved because it shows someone was thinking about them and took the time to write something personal.

Many people are bringing back analog habits in this digital era, so being pen pals is a good way for grandparents to stay in touch and give their grandkids a taste of what their own childhood was like.

3. They share family meals together over FaceTime

Fewer families make time to eat together these days since everyone’s so busy. But research published in Pediatrics has explored how regular family meals are associated with positive outcomes for children and teenagers.

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For grandparents who don’t live near their grandchildren, that might sound nice, but it’s not something they can do regularly. That’s where technology comes in.

It’s always a good idea for relatives to FaceTime each other. Setting up a tablet next to the table takes it to another level because it’s like grandparents and grandkids really get to share a meal.

4. They find hobbies they can enjoy together

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It might seem like grandparents and grandchildren couldn’t be more different because of their age difference, but that isn’t always the case. Plenty of hobbies, like reading and fishing, are popular across generations, giving them something in common.

As the U.K.’s Association of Child Psychotherapists noted, grandparents also offer a wealth of knowledge that their grandkids can learn from. They have a perspective that’s different from anyone else in their life.

That doesn’t just apply to deep life lessons. Now that old-fashioned hobbies like crocheting are making a comeback, grandparents can teach their grandkids something new that will always connect them.

5. They show up for their grandkids' special events whenever they can

How involved grandparents can be in their grandkids' lives often depends on where they live. But if they are close enough to show up for their grandkids’ sporting events and award ceremonies, that’s an important way to show how much they care.

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Of course, even if grandparents don’t live nearby, they could still go to special events when they’re visiting, or make an effort to talk about it after while looking at pictures.

Psychologist Regine Muradian, PsyD, explains that when parents consistently show up for their children and respond to their needs, it "creates a world of safety, protection, and stability." But parents aren't the only ones who can make kids feel that way, and grandparents can offer extra support when their schedules make it hard for them to be there.

6. They make time to talk to their grandkids regularly

Parents are obviously meant to be their kids’ biggest supporters, but they shouldn’t have to shoulder that responsibility alone. Psychologist Kenneth Barish, PhD, believes that declining involvement from extended family members like grandparents may be contributing to children's mental health struggles.

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He explained that children need someone who listens to them, makes them feel less alone, and "teaches them that problems can be solved, relationships can be repaired, and bad feelings do not last forever." Grandparents can be the ones who provide that. Making a plan to talk regularly, instead of only every now and then, shows how committed they are to their grandkids' well-being.

7. They encourage their grandkids to reach out whenever they want

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As important as the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren is, kids shouldn’t feel forced to maintain that connection. It’s good for them to be the ones to reach out to their grandparents, especially as they get older.

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This not only gives them a sense of autonomy, but also reminds them that someone’s always someone there when they need help.

A study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that support from grandparents during childhood was associated with better emotional health in young adulthood.

8. They never make their grandkids feel like a burden

Grandparents aren’t the same as parents. Spending time with them is often seen as an escape from the real world, where kids have to follow stricter rules.

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That gets complicated when grandparents have to take on a parental role, though. AARP research showed that 69% of grandparents provide some level of care for their grandchildren, while 15% do so daily or almost daily.

The very best grandparents know that it’s important to protect their relationship with their grandkids. Even if the time they spend together feels more like an obligation than a treat, they never make them feel like a burden. Instead, they’re just happy to be together.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.